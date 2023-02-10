Are Katie and Tom From Vanderpump Rules Still Together?

Bravo’s ‘Vanderpump Rules‘ is the first spin-off of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ an intriguing reality TV show. It revolves around Lisa Vanderpump and her staff, who are constantly entangled in drama and troubles. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz were a couple that evoked mixed feelings in the audience. Their journey so far had too many highlights of sweet and salty moments. So, after years of togetherness, is the couple still going strong, or have they bid farewell to each other?

Katie and Tom’s Vanderpump Rules Journey

Katie entered the show as a server and became a reality TV star. Tom worked in the same industry and was a bartender at PUMP restaurant. They started dating in 2011, before their joint appearance on the show. He only became one of the main cast members in 2014, and prior to that, he was occasionally seen on the show. Soon, Tom became one of the regular cast members, and the couple was seen arguing quite often on camera.

In one such fight, Tom poured a drink over his girlfriend’s head, which was quite shocking to all the viewers. The duo got engaged in 2015, and the romance was blooming. In August 2016, they had a forest-themed wedding. They went on a honeymoon to Bora Bora, and the fans were in awe of their lovely relationship. However, things started to fall apart for the couple when Tom was accused of cheating by Shay, implying that he “made out” with someone else.

Even Lala Kent accused him of kissing someone else after being drunk. However, Tom said: “I truly and honestly am baffled. Obviously, I’ve done this before, so I am capable of this, but I have no recollection whatsoever of it. I’m like a werewolf.” The storm was finally over in 2018, and the couple even celebrated their second wedding anniversary. They got legally married in 2019 because the duo was never married on paper. Shortly after that, Tom received great backlash for disapproving of Katie’s prank by saying, “I’ve never been more turned off in my life. That’s why I don’t have sex with her,” he continued, “that’s another two months we’re not having sex.”

Tom apologized for the same, and Katie forgave him. In season 9, the couple spoke about Katie’s abortion which they had at an earlier stage of their relationship when they were unsure of things and didn’t want kids. However, they started visiting fertility clinics for Katie to get pregnant. So, it seems like the couple were in for the long haul and wanted a future together. But the duo is divorced in season 10, and we can sense how things are heating up between the two. So, what led to this fiasco and how exactly did the two cope with their breakup?

Are Katie and Tom Still Together?

Unfortunately, Katie and Tom are not together. The ex-couple announced their breakup on Instagram. They both posted a picture with text that described how they felt about their split. However, the love and respect for each other could still be seen in their words. At the end of her post, Katie wrote, “We have a deep admiration for one another that will always remain, and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Tom also had some funny yet deeply saddening words at the end of his post. He penned, “So, I’ll shut up now and say it one last time, love you, Bub. Always and forever, you’ll be in my heart. On my ass? Maybe not so much.”

Soon after that, Katie revealed in a podcast that their breakup was long due because she wasn’t happy in their relationship. She also said that ending the relationship was one of the hardest things she’s ever done. It is speculated that she filed for a divorce a month later after their split. No one opted for spousal support, and the two would decide how their assets were split.

On the April 10, 2022, episode of the We Met At Acme podcast, she let out all her feelings about their marriage and told the world how she was hurt and didn’t have her needs met. She said, “It was one day, I just told him, ‘This is how I’ve been feeling. I’m not feeling very happy.’ And then he just didn’t really do anything. I think he thought that I was just gonna get over it or something. And then, it was a couple of weeks later, I had decided that I wanted to get a divorce.”

In another podcast, she explained how she wanted the divorce to be private before due to the rumors and public discourse. In June 2022, the duo moved out of their shared accommodation, and once again, Katie was open about her feelings in an Instagram caption. She wrote, “I hate goodbyes, And this one hurts a lot. The emotions and words are hard to pin down. Closing this chapter on my life feels like attending my own funeral.”

Tom also appeared on two podcasts and revealed how the two were still good friends and shared joint custody of their dogs. According to him, the ex-couple had no animosity or awkwardness between them. During his appearance at ‘Winter House,’ he expressed his side of the story and told the members how it was stressful for him to manage the bar while his father’s health was deteriorating. He was also open about feeling guilty for not doing enough in his marriage.

So, even though there’s admiration and mutual respect, staying under the same roof, even for a moment, is causing trouble for the duo. Nonetheless, we are overjoyed to know that they had the courage to take the right step and desensitize the world from speaking openly about divorce.

