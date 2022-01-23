Are Kim and Usman Still Together? 90 Day Fiance Update

TLC’s ‘90 Day Fiance‘ offers a window into the lives of foreign individuals engaged to US citizens, who come over to the US on a K-1 visa to tie the knot. However, the clash of different cultures and lifestyles in such a cross-border relationship makes for exciting television, leading to the success of the show and its numerous spinoffs. ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ season 5 introduces Kim Menzies and her relationship with Usman Umar. Usman is no stranger to television as his marriage to Lisa Hamme was already featured in the ’90 Day’ franchise. However, with the Nigerian rapper now divorced from Lisa, fans are interested to know if his relationship with Kim stood the test of time. Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Kim Menzies and Usman Umar: 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Journey

After divorcing Lisa Hamme, Usman Umar was quite wary about falling in love with an older lady. However, he couldn’t help but fall for Kim after meeting her online. The two soon built up an excellent relationship, and although Usman progressed cautiously, he soon found himself head over heels in love with his new girlfriend. On the other hand, Kim also believed herself lucky to have found Usman and was looking forward to meeting him in real life.

Usman and Kim met face to face for the first time in Tanzania, and Usman was surprised to see that Kim looked much younger than her actual age. They were also thrilled to meet finally and couldn’t stop hugging and expressing their love for each other. However, things soon turned sour as even after accepting the many gifts that Kim brought for Usman, he refused to spend the night in her suit, leaving the US national dejected and disappointed. Their whole relationship seemed to be a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows, making fans question if the couple was indeed cut out for the long run.

Are Kim Menzies and Usman Umar Still Together?

Throughout the season, fans have been quite doubtful about Usman and Kim’s chemistry, and there have been speculations about their love not being real. However, in a December 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Usman defended his feelings and claimed that he was proud to be with Kim. His girlfriend has also come out in support of their romance and claimed that Usman only did the show out of love and because he wanted to share their story with the world.

Although recent developments on the show witnessed Kim and Usman getting into a pretty severe altercation, it does look like the couple is still together at present. Both partners are pretty active on social media and often like and comment on each other’s posts, thus confirming that they are on talking terms. Besides, Usman appears to be quite close to Kim’s children and recently shared a picture of her son Jamal. Thus, with numerous clues hinting at the couple still being together, it seems that Usman will finally be lucky on his second chance at a ’90 Day’ relationship.

Read More: Are Memphis and Hamza Still Together?