Are Kyra and David From Ex on the Beach Still Together?

Inspired by the eponymous British series, ‘Ex on the Beach’ is a reality show that features reality TV stars looking for a romantic partner. The participants are taken to a beautiful beach location where they can mingle with their fellow residents. However, the seaside vacation is interrupted when the exes of the cast members arrive midway through. Now the beach dwellers have to choose if they want to stay with the person they have bonded over till that point or get back with their exes.

Thanks to the assured drama that the show brings, ‘Ex on the Beach’ has propelled many couples into the headlines. This includes Kyra Green and David Barta, who were a part of the fifth season of the reality series. The pair became one of the fan favorites as soon as they linked up, and the viewers could not get enough of them together. However, many are curious to know how David and Kyra are doing after the show, and we have the answers.

Kyra and David’s Ex on the Beach Journey

David Barta was part of the third season of ‘Paradise Hotel‘ and decided to come on ‘Ex on the Beach’ to explore his fluid sexuality. He was soon cozying up with fellow contestant Mike Mulderrig and shared several kisses. However, when David’s ex, Danielle Cohen, AKA Dani Coco, arrived on the beach, he quickly got back together with her. David was upfront about his sexuality with Dani and told her about his interest in Mike.

However, David’s second try with Dani quickly ended with the arrival of ‘Love Island‘ season 1 member Kyra Green. David confessed that he has always had a crush on Kyra and had even tried to message her over social media. David ignored Dani completely while trying to get together with Kyra, and Dani’s hurt made many critical of David. Kyra and David soon got together, and Dani stated that David had a “shiny object syndrome,” referring to his jump from one person to another.

When Kyra’s ex and fellow ‘Love Island’ cast member, Emily Salch, arrived on the island, things definitely took a complicated turn. Emily was intent on reconnecting with Kyra, but the latter seemed focused on David. It was something that even Emily realized during her time on the show. Kyra’s ex admitted that David’s good looks, combined with his fluid sexuality, made it hard for her to win back Kyra.

During one of the group games, David was asked if he had stayed with Kyra for so long to prove everyone wrong about his habit of jumping from one person to another. “I haven’t felt the way I feel about Kyra with anyone ever. I’ve been falling for her so hard,” David replied to the question, earning him brownie points all over.

Until the final episode of season 5, David and Kyra stayed together. When the time came, David climbed on the boat, waiting for Kyra to make her decision. His own ex, Dani, had left mid-way during the season, but Kyra had to choose between her ex-partner and the new one. The conversation that followed was certainly not fun for either of the girls. “I really know with my heart and soul what I want to do. But, still, it’s always a hard conversation to have with your ex. Whether or not you’re going to move forward,” Kyra stated.

Kinda loving this ending for Kyra and Emily. 🥰 #ExOnTheBeach pic.twitter.com/zz7gu6F6xu — Ex On The Beach (@ExOnTheBeach) June 17, 2022

In the end, Kyra and David left the island together on a boat. They promised to continue their relationship in the real world. However, reality show fans are well aware that such claims often turn out to be false. Did Kyra and David really remain a couple after the show? Here’s what we know!

Are Kyra and David Still Together?

Yes, Kyra and David are indeed still together. According to the end credits of season 5 of ‘Ex on the Beach,’ the couple even moved in together after they got out of the island. As of writing, both reality stars seem to be enjoying their time outside the show. David’s fitness regime is open for the world to see while Kyra is spending time with her friends. Both of them are using their social media to further their careers. While David is promoting his Personal Training business, Kyra is talking about the ventures and collaborations she has worked hard on. We wish them the best in their lives and hope that they have a happy future ahead. Any further appearances of the two on the small screen will definitely be more than welcome.

