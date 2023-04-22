Are Lauren and Vito from RHONJ Still Together?

The reality television series, ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘ or ‘RHONJ,’ follows the lives of a group of wealthy women living in New Jersey. The show documents their personal and professional lives, including their social interactions and relationship issues. The show has been airing since May 2009 and is known for its focus on group dynamics and juicy drama between the cast members. One couple on the show, entrepreneurs Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia appeared on multiple seasons of the show.

Vito was first introduced on the show in season 5, which aired in 2013. In that season, viewers got to see Vito’s proposal to Lauren, which was a major storyline on the show. On the other hand, Lauren has been a main cast member of ‘RHONJ’ since its inception in 2009. She was a regular on the show from season 1 through season 5 and has made occasional appearances in later seasons. After season 5, Lauren and Vito’s appearances on ‘RHONJ’ became more limited as they focused on their businesses and family life. However, they have continued to be fan favorites, and their journey together has remained an important part of the show’s history.

Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia’s RHONJ Journey

Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia’s journey on ‘RHONJ’ has been one of the most enduring storylines on the show. As viewers have watched them grow as a couple, it has been clear that their relationship is built on love, respect, and a shared sense of humor. One of the most memorable moments of their journey was when Vito proposed to Lauren during a trip to the Algonquin Hotel in New York City. The romantic moment was caught on camera, with Lauren overcome with emotion as Vito got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

Their wedding was also a major event on the show, with viewers getting a behind-the-scenes look at the planning and preparations leading up to the big day. The wedding itself was a beautiful affair, with Lauren looking stunning in her gown and Vito looking dapper in his suit. Many of the show’s other cast members were in attendance, adding to the excitement of the event. After their wedding, Lauren and Vito settled into married life and started building their own businesses.

The couple also welcomed their first child, Markie, in 2017. As new parents, they have faced some challenges, but they have always been there for each other and have remained committed to their families. Throughout their journey on ‘RHONJ,’ Lauren and Vito have been a source of inspiration for many viewers. Their love and devotion to each other have been evident in every episode, and their sense of humor and down-to-earth personalities have made them fan favorites.

Lauren has been open about her struggles with weight throughout her time on the show, and Vito has always been there to support her. In one particularly touching moment, Vito surprised Lauren with a trip to a fitness retreat to help her jumpstart her weight loss journey. Lauren and Vito’s joy at becoming parents was evident when they welcomed their daughter Markie into the world in 2017. Viewers got to see the couple bonding with their new baby and navigating the challenges of early parenthood.

Overall, Lauren and Vito’s journey on ‘RHONJ’ has been filled with many heartwarming moments that have endeared them to fans of the show. Their love and commitment to each other have been a constant throughout, and it’s clear that they will continue to support each other through whatever challenges come their way. Lauren and Vito’s journey on ‘RHONJ’ has been one of the show’s most heartwarming storylines. As they continue to build their life together, fans will undoubtedly be rooting for them and looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

Are Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia Still Together?

Contrary to rumors, Lauren Manzo’s marriage to Vito Scalia is doing well. While Lauren hasn’t shared any photos with her husband on social media in years, Vito has confirmed to Page Six that reports of their split are false. He stated that it was “absolutely not true” and put an end to the speculation surrounding their relationship status. Although the couple has recently kept a low profile on social media, their love for each other remains strong. They continue to work together in their respective careers while raising their daughter, Marchesa. With Vito’s statement, fans of the couple can rest easy knowing that their marriage is intact and they’re happy together.

Vito Scalia is part of a close-knit family that owns the popular deli franchise, The Best of Italy, which has branches in Monroe, NY, and Orange County, New York. Vito works alongside his father and other relatives to run the business, and the family-oriented atmosphere is reflected in the deli’s offerings, which are made with love and care. The deli is a popular spot for locals and visitors alike, and it’s no wonder that Vito takes great pride in his family’s successful business.

Lauren Manzo Scalia, on the other hand, is a woman of many talents. Not only is she a devoted wife to Vito and a caring mother to their daughter Markie, but she also owns Fullblown Salon, which has two locations. The salon is a testament to Lauren’s entrepreneurial spirit and passion for the beauty industry. With her hard work and dedication, Lauren has been able to create a successful business that has helped many people look and feel their best. Despite her busy schedule, Lauren manages to balance her personal and professional life with ease, all while keeping her family as her top priority.

