Are Luis and Cally From Love Island Still Together?

Created by Brent Baker, Mark Busk-Cowley, Tom Gould, and Joe Scarrat, ‘Love Island’ is a British dating series that serves as a revived version of an eponymous reality show from 2005. The new iteration of the series brings several young men and women to a beautiful and remote property in Mallorca, Spain. In order to remain in the house, the contestants must be coupled with one of their fellow cast members. Anyone without a partner during a coupling event is eliminated from the game.

As the season progresses, new faces are added to the show in order to keep things fresh and exciting. All this leads to the season finale, where one couple is chosen by the public as the winner of the £50,000 cash prize. One of the most talked about coupes from the show is Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech, whose journey helped them garner several fans over the years. The two were a part of the show’s first iteration that was released in 2015, and their fans are curious about their current status as a couple. Have the two reality TV stars been able to maintain their bond, or have they split apart? Let’s find out about the same!

Luis and Cally’s Love Island Journey

Luis Morrison, a 20-year-old footballer from London, UK, entered the villa on the very first day of season 1 of ‘Love Island.’ For the first coupling, he was chosen by Zoe Basia Brown as a partner based on first impressions. On the sixth day, the islanders were asked to recouple, which led Luis to partner with Danielle Pyne. The pairing on Day 11 saw Luis with Lauren Richardson. Luis’ other love interest during his time on the show was Bethany Rogers when the latter decided to choose Luis to go on a date with.

However, When Cally Jane Beech, a 23-year-old former Miss Great Britain turned dental nurse from Hull, UK, entered the show on Day 21, there was an immediate connection between herself and Luis. The major reason behind this was the fact that prior to their time on the show, Luis and Cally had once been a couple but decided to split, given the distance between London and Hull. Their time on the reality series served as a perfect opportunity for the two to restart their romance, and they grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Luis was Cally’s first date, and the two stayed together after they reconnected. Despite the various challenges that came their way, Luis and Cally faced their problems head-on and secured a place in the top 4 during the final episode. They finished the show in fourth place and had a large fanbase that rooted for their performance throughout their time on the show. However, just how well did their fairytale romance survive in the real world? Well, we are here to find out about the same!

Are Luis and Cally Still Together?

No, Luis and Cally are not together anymore. After their time on the show, the couple had what can at best be described as an on-again-off-again relationship. The pair welcomed their beautiful daughter Vienna Morrison Beech in May of 2017. However, the couple reportedly split apart after just ten weeks of their daughter’s birth due to what Cally hinted as Luis’ unfaithfulness. However, in December 2018, the couple was back together and ready to put the past behind them. They shared the news of their patch-up with the public and expressed their excitement for the upcoming year.

However, in September 2018, Luis and Cally split again, with the latter taking Vienna with her to Hull. The separation this time seemed permanent as many claimed that this was the first time Cally had initiated a break-up rather than Luis. Initially, the two had allegedly decided to stay good friends in order to serve as parental figures for Vienna. Things took a downward turn in October 2018, when Cally started bashing Luis regarding his behavior on social media.

The former Miss Great Britain stated that she had to do everything on her own and Luis was not a helpful parent. She went on to claim that Luis had cheated on her while the two were together, which contributed to their separation. Meanwhile, Luis maintained that he was regretful about the fight on social media and that he did take his responsibilities towards his daughter seriously. Luis further claimed that as a single father, he had the right to move on and live his life. This led to a spat between the two that did not seem to have resolved.

Regardless of their past, the two seem to be quite happy with their separate lives and love their daughter Vienna dearly. The girl is often seen on her parents’ social media posts, with her mother, Cally, even maintaining an Instagram account for her. As of writing, Cally works as a singer, a songwriter, and a content creator. She has a massive following on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, where she posts a variety of content.

Meanwhile, Luis, a former footballer, apparently works as an Entrepreneur and is affiliated with Blueprint Sports, Celebrity Cars, and ACTIVE. He welcomed his son Romeo with his then-girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth in October 2021. However, in June 2022, Luis and Chloe broke up after the latter claimed that her partner was not pulling his weight as a parent was often out partying. The two seem to be co-parenting their son and do not seem to have gotten back together. We wish Luis, Cally, Vienna, and their close ones the best in their lives and hope for success in their professional and personal lives.

