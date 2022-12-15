Are Maria and Michael From Love For The Ages Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love For The Ages‘ is an interesting dating reality show that brings together three married couples who are on the verge of separation before having each participant pair up with a younger partner. While the couples enter the experiment on their own accord, the wives are asked to spend a month in a house with six single young men, while the husbands do the same with six young women. Eventually, after mingling, dating, and building connections, each couple is given a choice between separating or staying married.

Maria and Michael Foster agreed to be a part of the experiment on season 1 of ‘Love For The Ages,’ as they wanted to spice up their relationship after 20 years of marriage. Moreover, Maria mentioned that while she was an extrovert and very outgoing, her husband was the complete opposite, which has affected their marriage quite a bit. Nevertheless, with the season now behind us, let’s find out if Maria and Michael are still together, shall we?

Maria and Michael’s Love For The Ages Journey

Residents of Dallas, Texas, Maria and Michael, were married for 20 years at the time of filming. Talking about their initial meeting, Michael stated how he laid eyes on his wife at a party and fell in love at first sight. For Michael, the world completely stopped once Maria walked into the room, and he was overjoyed to learn that she also felt the same. With such strong chemistry, it did not take long for the two to fall for each other, and the pair settled in Dallas after tying the knot.

Unfortunately, since Maria and Michael got together at a pretty young age and were driven solely by love, they realized their differences after spending quite a few happy years together. Maria mentioned that she is very outgoing and loves to stay past midnight and party. Meanwhile, for Michael, a perfect date night consists of a quiet meal and some quality time spent together in the comfort of their home. He admitted to being an introvert and claimed he did not like going out as much as his wife. This led to issues in their marriage, and as a last resort, Maria convinced her husband to appear in ‘Love For The Ages.’

While on the show, Maria began developing a connection with Hiram, while Michael began gravitating toward Natalie and Valentina. Moreover, during the second episode, Michael was asked to remove his wedding band, and Maria was dismayed to learn that her husband had followed through with the instruction. Although she also chose to remove her ring as revenge, she could not bear to part with it for long, showcasing the commitment she has towards her marriage. Besides, Maria even went out on a date with Hiram but was disappointed after realizing that he, too, was an introvert like Michael.

On the other hand, Michael had better luck on his date with Valentina as the two seemed to develop a real connection. However, since Natalie was also interested in the Dallas resident, she got into an altercation with Valentina, and Michael soon found himself in the middle of a love triangle. Nevertheless, from the looks of it, he eventually chose Natalie, who later admitted that she was developing feelings for the married man.

Are Maria and Michael Foster Still Together?

Although Maria and Michael are pretty tight-lipped when it comes to their relationship status, recent developments do hint at them still being together. For starters, both of them still reside together in Dallas, Texas, and often interact with each other over social media. Although the couple has never been featured on each other’s social media profiles, Maria still terms herself as a married woman and uses the surname “Foster,” which is Michael’s original last name. Interestingly, while on the show, Maria was determined to make her marriage work and kept portraying her commitment to her husband. Such determination, coupled with the love they share for each other, make us believe that Maria and Michael are still going strong.

