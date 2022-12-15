Are Silvia and Sebastian From Love For The Ages Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love For The Ages’ is an exciting dating reality show that features three married couples who are on the verge of separating. In an effort to save their marriages, each pair decides to spend a month on a resort where the husband will get to interact with younger women, while the wives will get to mingle with younger men. Eventually, the couples are asked to decide whether they want to stay married or split up.

Silvia and Sebastian Santos are one such couple who appeared on season 1 of ‘Love For The Ages’ and seemed quite excited to be a part of the experiment. When talking about their marriage, Silvia mentioned that although they were quite happy at first, things turned sour once their priorities changed. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned around, let’s find out where Silvia and Sebastian are at present, shall we?

Silvia and Sebastian’s Love For The Ages Journey

At the time of filming, Silvia and Sebastian mentioned that they had been married for ten years and were very committed to each other. In fact, the couple, who hailed from Miami, Florida, are proud parents themselves, and Sebastian even shares a fantastic relationship with Silvia’s children from what seems to be her previous relationship. They also appeared to share a love for outdoor life as well as fitness, and Silvia mentioned that she and Sebastian were almost inseparable in the initial years of their married.

Unfortunately, as the years rolled by, the pair realized their priorities had changed. They could no longer see eye to eye on most things and often quarreled over the smallest of issues. Besides, Sebastian claimed that they needed a break in order to save their relationship, which is why Silvia chose to sign up for the show and become a part of the novel experiment. Once in the ‘Love For The Ages’ resort, both Sebastian and Silvia were awestruck by the young men and women they would get to spend an entire month with.

Even while making new connections, Silvia couldn’t stop talking about her love for fitness, which became a common ground for her association with Christian and JC. In fact, she seemed to gravitate the most toward Christian, who reciprocated, and the two built up an excellent relationship. On the other hand, Gabriella and Michelle seemed quite interested in Sebastian, with the former even staying up an entire night to talk to him. When questioned, the girls later clarified that while he was pretty good-looking, his maturity and calmness attracted them the most. However, Sebastian eventually chose to go out on a date with Michelle while Silvia was content exploring a connection with Christian.

Are Silvia and Sebastian Santos Still Together?

Unfortunately, ‘Love For The Ages’ is not a place for the faint-hearted, as tempers are always on the verge of flaring over, and jealousy is the talk of the town. However, the issues plaguing Silvia and Sebastian finally boiled over when they were asked to meet each other with the young partner they had chosen. While at the meeting, Christian went on to give a suggestive lap dance to Silvia in front of her husband, while she appeared pretty disappointed at him for choosing a different partner so quickly. Naturally, the incident led to a massive altercation, and with the two arguing even on video calls, fans had no idea where they were headed.

Once filming for season 1 wrapped, Silvia and Sebastian seemingly eased back into their everyday lives, although they prefer to keep their relationship status away from the public eye. However, the couple appears to be living together in Miami, Florida, even after the experiment, and hasn’t deleted each other’s pictures from their social media accounts, hinting at a patch-up. Even while on the show, Silvia and Sebastian mentioned how the ultimate purpose was not to find separate partners but to save their relationship, and current developments seemed to indicate they have managed to fulfill their goal.

