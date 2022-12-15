Where is Love For The Ages Filmed?

Peacock’s ‘Love For The Ages’ is a reality TV series that follows three middle-aged married Latino couples who get a chance to find out if their matrimony is strong enough to last a lifetime or not. To test their respective marriages, they get involved in a social and psychological experiment where they must replace their spouses with younger and attractive partners for a period of four weeks and live under one roof.

In the end, the couples must decide if they wish to remain married to their original spouses or if the prospect of a life without them doesn’t sound so bad. Either way, viewers can expect lots of twists and turns, along with drama, from the dating show. With the beautiful Adrienne Bailon as the host, it is made all the more entertaining. In addition, the backdrop of a luxurious villa makes one wonder where ‘Love For The Ages’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Love For The Ages Filming Locations

‘Love For The Ages’ is filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles. Situated in the Western United States, California is the most populous state as well as the third largest in terms of area in the nation. The state’s economy is known to be quite diverse as a majority of it is based on numerous sectors, including government, technology, finance, real estate services, and scientific, professional, and technical business services. Now, without much ado, let’s take a look at the specific location where the three Latino couples’ marriages are tested!

Los Angeles, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Love For The Ages’ are lensed in Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the United States’ second most populous city, right after New York City. From the looks of it, the production team sets up camp at one of the many luxurious villas or resorts in the city, seemingly in the Hollywood neighborhood, where all the drama between the couples and their temporary young partners ensues.

Located in the southern region of California, Los Angeles is home to numerous posh neighborhoods with extravagant properties, sandy and gorgeous beaches, ties to the Hollywood industry, and a bustling downtown area. The City of Angels also consists of several iconic landmarks and tourist attractions, including the Venice Canal Historic District, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Hollywood Boulevard, and Los Angeles City Hall.

Apart from ‘Love For The Ages,’ Los Angeles has been featured in many different kinds of productions. Over the years, it has hosted the production of filming projects, such as ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart,’ ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Big Brother,’ ‘The Hype,’ and ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,’ to name a few.

