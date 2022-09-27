Where is The Hype Filmed?

Created by Rachelle Mendez, David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams, HBO Max’s ‘The Hype’ is a fashion reality series meant for the fans of streetwear. The show features some of the most talented artists who have the opportunity to impress some of the most influential names in the streetwear industry. As each season unfolds, the competitors must remain on their A-game in order to win a cash prize worth $150,000 and be co-signed by the judges.

The series is beloved by lovers of fashion and streetwear culture. One of the show’s strongest points is its visual side, as the production and filming crew try their best to provide justice to the pieces designed by the participants. The variety of backdrops in the show has some of the viewers curious about where the production of the series takes place. If you are in the same boat, then get ready to dive right in and find the answers!

The Hype Filming Locations

The filming of ‘The Hype’ primarily takes place in California, mainly in and around Los Angeles. Apart from the show’s regular filming crew, it is not unknown for renowned photographers/videographers to capture some aspects of the show. Let’s explore the shooting of the show in a bit more detail.

Los Angeles, California

Most of the action in ‘The Hype’ takes place in Los Angeles, California. The show has a dedicated production space in Downtown Los Angeles, known as the Headquarters or HQ, where almost all pivotal scenes are lensed. The HQ has several areas, each with a special purpose of its own. The Work Room is where the competitors usually design and create their pieces. Next comes the C-Suite, where the judges call the contestants up for feedback and explanations.

All the material that the participants might need is available in the Hall. Those who can and want to sew can do so in the Sewing Room. The Lounge is where contestants usually hang out during breaks or in general. The empty area in the venue is often converted into sets for photo and video drops. The HQ is equipped with multiple cameras and mics to capture the best angles and audio of the events occurring during the production.

Apart from the main area, the show is also known to shift locations for some aspects of the show, usually when the time comes for modeling. One such iconic location featured in the second season of the series was the Venice Beach Skatepark at 1800 Ocean Front Walk, Venice. Given that the show is centered around streetwear, the production of the series often takes place in the streets of Los Angeles.

