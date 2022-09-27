Is The Hype Real or Scripted?

Created by Rachelle Mendez, David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams, ‘The Hype’ is a fashion reality series brought to the viewers by HBO Max. The show welcomes some of the most talented streetwear designers in the USA for a golden opportunity. The participants must pass through several challenges without getting eliminated in hopes of being declared the winner and winning the $150,000 cash prize. Additionally, the winner will also be co-signed by the three judges/mentors on the show.

Since its inception, the series has garnered a massive amount of fame and fans are eager to know as much as they can about what goes on behind the series. While the overall concept of the series is indeed intriguing and provides for an entertaining watching experience, some of the viewers cannot help but wonder if the show is authentic as it portrays itself to be or if it is scripted. If you want to explore the same, then we have your back!

Is The Hype Scripted?

When it comes to exploring the authenticity of ‘The Hype,’ there has not been any official cast or crew member who has outright expressed their dissatisfaction with the show. While many fans of the show have expressed such sentiments, it seems more motivated due to a bias toward their favorite designer. That being said, the show has its fair share of drama, and some of its elements have not been viewed favorably by the viewers.

The one moment that left almost every viewer confused and curious was the abrupt exit of Vell Beck from the second season of the show. The designer from Harlem, New York, was swiftly removed from the show after the third challenge. The departure happened away from the cameras without the knowledge of the other competitors. Host Speedy Morman informed the remaining designers and the viewers that due to some “unfortunate decisions” made by Vell, he was asked to leave the show.

Apparently, the designer had violated off-camera regulations and hence had to go. The whole incident was not explained further though Vell did get into an argument with Dominique Wilkins, AKA Domo, while the third challenge was underway. As of writing, there has been no official statement regarding why Vell was kicked from the show.

Many in the audience have expressed dissatisfaction regarding the portrayal of the streetwear culture, the representation of people of color, and how the judgment takes place. However, there is nothing to indicate that anything has been intentional or engineered. While it is obvious that showrunners and editors try and pick the most dramatic moments, this is not much different from other reality shows and is done to keep the audience hooked.

In fact, the only bit of intervention from the crew that has been officially admitted happened in the second episode of the first season. With Wiz Khalifa as the guest, the episode is known for Caroline Bentley Noble’s disastrous jacket that she made with red bandanas and blue splashes. As a white designer, her choice was considered in poor taste and disrespectful towards the street culture. Rikki Hughes, one of the showrunners, has since admitted that the crew did ask Caroline if she was sure about her decision, but the designer remained adamant.

Given that the promised prizes and collaborations from the show seem to have indeed been real, one cannot say that ‘The Hype’ is scripted. The show has its moments of glamour and splendor, but they are definitely true to the show’s theme. Most of the criticism towards the series is regarding its presentation rather than any actual scripting.

