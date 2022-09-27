The Hype Season 1: Where is the Cast Now?

Created by Rachelle Mendez, David Collins, Rob Eric, and Michael Williams, ‘The Hype’ is a fashion-based reality show by HBO Max. Each season, streetwear designers from across the USA are provided the opportunity to impress some of the most influential names in the industry and win a cash prize worth $150,000 and get co-signed by the three mentors.

Throughout the season, the show welcomes many special guests that give the participant some career-changing opportunities should they win the challenge they are presented with. With the recent premiere of the second season of the show, fans cannot help but be curious about the whereabouts of the artists that appeared in the show’s first installment. If you are in the same boat, then here is everything we know about their current whereabouts.

Where is Justin Mensinger Now?

Starting with the winner of ‘The Hype’ season 1, we have Justin Mensinger. Though originally from Chicago, Illinois, Justin moved to Los Angeles, California, in early 2021 and is pretty happy with the move due to the easy accessibility of materials. Since his appearance on the HBO Max series, Justin has had the opportunity to work with several reputed brands. In December 2021, Justin and Reebok launched their “Pieces of Us” collection that emphasizes the importance of mental health.

The collaboration with The Hundreds that Justin had won during his time on the show seems to be going pretty well, and the two seem to have a shared zeal for sustainable fashion. The designer’s “Spiritual Disillusion” line was released recently, and it prides itself on the fact that each piece was sourced and constructed in Los Angeles. Justin apparently has a partnership with Fiskar that is soon going to become public as well. The artist’s clothes are available on his website, and he has his very first pop-up scheduled for October 2022 in Los Angeles.

Where is Kai Nguyen Now?

Talking about the season 1 finalists, we have Kai Nguyen, who works as the Owner and Creative Director at Lumières. He also appeared in the first episode of the second season of ‘The Hype’ as a special guest with his friend 24kGoldn. Lumières recently seems to have collaborated with Hatch Yakitori, as well as, Hyperbeast and Adobe.

Those interested in buying clothes from Kai’s brand can do so on the official website. Based in Los Angeles, California, the Vietnamese designer acquired his first showroom in September 2022, which is also meant to be his office and headquarters for his business. The designer’s love for biking is known by the fans of the show, and Kai has continued to combine his passion for fashion and bike riding.

Where is Front Paije Now?

All the way from Detroit, Michigan, we have Front Paije. The stylist quickly established her presence in the first season of the show and has an impressive fan following. As of writing, she is working as a Recording Artist and is the Owner of Front Paije Designs. The organization has an online website that can be used to purchase a variety of high-class streetwear. During her downtime, Paije seems fond of spending as much time possible with her son, whom she adores from the bottom of her heart.

Where is Blu Now?

Presently based in Los Angeles, California, Blu works as a Virtual Artist/Designer. He is also the CEO of WNTD Apparel, which is set to release its Collection 6 on October 31, 2022. Blue has worked on the particular clothing line for 9 months and is pretty excited about the drop. The artist also designs NFTs, which can be bought via SuperRare. In November 2021, Blue announced that he would be designing a limited edition can of Sprite called Blu Boy Sprite. The artist was thrilled about the opportunity and was quite moved by having had the chance to collaborate with the company.

Where is Alan King Now?

Alan King, AKA Alan Cheung, has established himself as an impressive figure in the fashion industry. He is the Founder and CEO of AKINGS, as well as Alan King Group. The former is an apparel brand, while the latter provides brand manufacturing services. The designer is also an active member of the Metaverse and uniquely utilizes NFTs. He provides people the opportunity to wear virtual clothes in the virtual world and earn money using a combination of cryptocurrency and online avatars.

In 2022, he announced his NFT Genesis Collection with a New York Fashion Week pop-up. ‘The Hype’ star is also a Forbes Council Member and is presently based in New York City, New York. In early August 2022, he gained injuries due to a fall but has since recovered with a more positive outlook on life.

Where is Camila Romero Now?

As of writing, Camila Romero holds the position of Designer at DeadBlud Label, which she established alongside Marina Mendes. The brand reflects Camila’s drive towards sustainability and prides itself on not utilizing any single-use plastic, among other environment-friendly measures. Those interested in buying clothes from the outlet can do so through the company’s online portal. On a more personal note, Camila got engaged to artist Zac Mann in early September 2022 during the Burning Man festival.

Where is Caroline Bentley Noble Now?

Caroline Bentley Noble is the Owner of Avenue C, previously known as v2bentley. The brand has an online portal that can be used to buy quality clothes. Though originally from Kentucky, Caroline is presently based in New York City, New York, and is affiliated with Paradigm Talent Agency. During her downtime, the fashion designer likes to spend time with her adorable dog. She celebrated her 30th birthday in March of 2022.

Where is Murph Now?

Popularly known as Murph, Timeekah Murphy is the Founder and Owner of Alani Taylor. Through her company, Murph likes to focus on unisex clothing, mainly styled in layers and with reworked proportions. The designer served in the Army for 12 years before dedicating herself to the fashion industry. The business itself is named after Murph’s daughter, Alani Taylor Murphy. Over the years, many celebrities have worn clothes designed by Murph to prestigious events like the Grammys. The designer was also detected by AT&T as one of the 2022 Black Future Makers.

Where is Jolleson Now?

Since his time on ‘The Hype,’ Jolleson has designed clothes for celebrities like Beyonce, Nina Queen, and Cardi B. He serves as the CEO and Designer of his brand, which is also called Jolleson. Those interested in buying the clothes envisioned by Jolleson can do so through the company website. The designer’s style seems to have shifted from streetwear to bedazzling apparel. The change seems to have been beneficial for the designer, given his early exit from the HBO Max series.

