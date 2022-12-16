Are Marioxi and Richard From Love For The Ages Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love For The Ages‘ is an interesting dating reality show that focuses on three married couples whose relationships are on the verge of breaking down. However, herein lies the catch, as the three couples are invited to a resort where the husbands get to spend a month with six younger women while the wives get to do the same with six younger men. Eventually, after going on several dates and getting to know their younger partners, the couples are asked to decide if they want to remain married or split up permanently.

Marioxi Giorgina and Richard appeared in ‘Love For The Ages’ season 1 and seemed pretty excited to be a part of the experiment. While both Marioxi and Richard looked forward to meeting new people, it seemed like the couple faced quite a few issues in their past, which led to such a decision. Nevertheless, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out if Marioxi and Richard are still together, shall we?

Marioxi and Richard’s Love For The Ages Journey

Readers will be interested to know that Marioxi and Richard were together for about nine years at the time of filming and appeared to have a pretty compelling marriage. They mentioned how they toured the world together and even took care of several pets, which boosted their bond. Besides, Marioxi appeared pretty committed to her relationship and stated that she had not spent much time apart from her husband since tying the knot. Nevertheless, once on the show, both Richard and Marioxi decided to let go of any boundaries and enjoy the experience to the fullest.

When on ‘Love For The Ages,’ Marioxi found an instant connection with Kevin as she found him to be much more sensitive and understanding than her husband. Kevin also seemed pretty fond of Marioxi and was overjoyed when the married woman asked him out on a date. During the date, the pair opened up further, and Kevin was devastated to learn that Richard had been unfaithful to Marioxi at a point in their relationship. The incident made it challenging for her to put her trust in love, but surprisingly, Kevin treated her with patience and allowed her to open up whenever she felt comfortable. Unfortunately, at one point in time, Kevin and Marioxi’s connection seemed to waver as she even kissed Christian, but the married woman eventually chose Kevin as her partner during the pairing ceremony.

On the other hand, Richard seemed quite unperturbed about his shaky marriage as he did not have a habit of wearing his wedding ring. Moreover, he did not hesitate to hand his ring over to the producers, while Marioxi preferred to hold onto hers. Nevertheless, as the season progressed, Richard found himself in a love triangle with Rachel and Jennifer. While Rachel, a Boston-based singer-songwriter, preferred Richard because of his maturity and personality, Jennifer wanted to help the married man rediscover his playful side. Eventually, Richard realized that, unlike Marioxi, Jennifer was someone who loved adventures and was open to making spontaneous decisions. She also had a wild personality which matched his, and he loved how extroverted and outdoorsy she was. Hence, during the pairing ceremony, Richard chose Jennifer as his partner, eliminating Rachel in the process.

Are Marioxi Giorgina and Richard Still Together?

While ‘Love For The Ages’ focused a bright spotlight on Marioxi and Richard’s connection, the pair embraced privacy once filming wrapped and haven’t revealed much about their status in public. However, judging from their interactions on the show, it was apparent that Marioxi and Richard did not feel appreciated in their relationship. The incident involving Richard’s infidelity still weighed heavy on Marioxi’s mind, and the two appeared more comfortable with their younger partners than with each other. Besides, at present, Richard and Marioxi rarely interact with each other in public and aren’t featured much on each other’s social media profiles. Hence, while we would love to be proven wrong, recent developments paired with the couple’s experience on the show make us believe that Marioxi and Richard aren’t together.

Read More: Are Maria and Michael From Love For The Ages Still Together?