Are Noreaga and Neri Santiago From Love & Hip Hop Still Together?

The reality television series, ‘Love & Hip Hop‘ is a fascinating show that presents the daily lives, including personal and professional, of some of the most talented hip-hop and R&B musicians in the country. These artists or executives associated with the art are based in different places across the country, and the series, through its various spin-offs, follows their lives from those locations. The popularity and success of the show have highlighted the work of several artists making them garner huge fans. One such artist is N.O.R.E. or Noreaga, who was featured in ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ season 4.

Victor Santiago, Jr. AKA Noreaga and later N.O.R.E., appeared in the show with his wife Neri Santiago. Noreaga is a successful artist with many of his singles becoming chartbusters such as “Superthug” (1998), “Oye Mi Canto” (2004), etc. Although, Noreaga and Neri made a very limited appearance on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami,’ the couple made a significant appearance in ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ And now that the couple is away from both the shows, the viewers must be wondering about the current status of the couple and their whereabouts. If you’re curious to know about that too, here’s what we found out!

Noreaga and Neri’s Love & Hip Hop Journey

Like most couples, Noreaga and Neri knew each other and had been married for a long time before appearing on the show. The couple first met in 2006, the day Noreaga was mourning his father’s second death anniversary, at dinner. The pair somehow got the talking and instantly hit it off and soon enough, they even got into a relationship. Eventually, after 3 years, Noreaga and Neri got married on September 4, 2009. Before getting married, the couple welcomed their son, Noah in April 2009. Additionally, Noreaga and Neri, both have a child from their previous relationships.

When the couple appeared on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ in 2021, even though they did not feature in most episodes, the primary issue in the ones they were present seemed to be about their compatibility. The couple was going through a rough patch and were trying to figure out how to move past that and communicate better with each other. Moreover, Neri was seen to be fully engrossed in her new business venture, her juice bar, and that seemed to be her primary focus. Hence, Noreaga was struggling to cope with her new schedule and changes in her life which further augmented the issue.

Their appearance in ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ had a similar premise. Neri described her key issue with Noreaga to be his contribution to raising the kids and working around the house. She insinuated about not feeling appreciated and having to do everything around their home, making her schedule with the new juice bar complicated. Noreaga, on the other hand, described himself as an old-school person and only saw himself as the breadwinner of the family. Beyond that, he did not believe his contribution was necessary. These were some of the basic issues that led the couple to the marriage counseling experts on the show. Expressing her concerns, Neri said to The Morning Hustle, “Some of our issues we’ve had for a long time, and we’ve been married a long time and we felt like it was time for us to get a counselor to help us with our issues and for us to be more open with each other.”

The couple did go through proper counseling in the show and in ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami,’ they even had their friends explain to them their dynamic and what was needed for them to sort out their relationship. Thus, since now they are away from both the show, it’s obvious that fans must be eager to know if the couple managed to still be together or if they couldn’t do so because of their tumultuous journey. Well, here’s what we found out!

Are Noreaga and Neri Still Together?

Yes, Noreaga and Neri are still together and going strong in their marriage. It seems like the couple must have solved their differences or at least given it their good efforts and time to heal from their complaints. Noreaga and Neri had been married for a long time since 2009, hence it’s understandable that the couple shares an unbreakable bond. Clearly, they needed some direction and mediation to understand each other better.

Noreaga, while appearing on ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ did mention that the key to a successful marriage was balance. “I’m loud and boisterous. I’m always into something, and she’s quiet,” N.O.R.E. says. “A lot of times people want to marry you know, the person, that best friend or the person that acts like a best friend.” It looks like they finally got back that balance they needed between each other.

Now, the couple can be seen celebrating every milestone in their relationship and their achievements together, in love. They often visit beautiful holiday destinations, and also spend quality time with their friends and family. Their son Noah is a multitalented boy who is already a basketball player, model, and actor. Thus, we can affirm that Noreaga and Neri are still together, thriving in their lives, and we wish them the best of luck for their future together.

Read More: Are Sierra And Eric From Love & Hip Hop Still Together?