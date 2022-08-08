Are Sierra And Eric From Love & Hip Hop Still Together?

‘Love & Hip Hop‘ is a reality TV series that chronicles the personal and professional lives of different hip-hop and R&B artists in several cities across the nation. Ever since the show premiered, the viewers have been able to get a glimpse into the lives of their favorite musicians. Not only that, its popularity and success have put many artists in the spotlight, giving them an opportunity to make a name for themselves in this competitive industry. One such artist is Sierra Gates, who has featured in several iterations of ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.’

At first, Sierra started as a supporting cast member in seasons six to eight of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ But in the ninth iteration of the reality show, she was promoted to the main cast. She also made a guest appearance in one of the episodes of ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ season 10. Given her rising popularity with the viewers, many of you must be curious about her personal life, especially when it comes to her partner Eric Whitehead. Are the couple still seeing each other, or have they split up? Well, here are all the necessary details about the same!

Sierra And Eric’s Love & Hip Hop Journey

Sierra Gates met Eric Whitehead outside of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ sometime before the tenth iteration of the reality show. Eric is the owner and CEO of a luxury car dealership named Prices Too Good 365 (PTG365), an automotive specialist, and a master of convenience. Despite Sierra’s significant onscreen presence, he did not appear much on the show; however, throughout the tenth season, she seemed pretty content and happily in love with him.

Furthermore, Sierra didn’t shy away from calling Eric “the one” in front of the camera during the show. The couple went to Dubai with most of their fellow cast members, where she told him that she wanted to have a baby with him, and he appeared to be totally on board with that idea. In the summer of 2021, Eric bought Sierra a luxurious mansion in Atlanta as well.

In a May 2022 interview with BET, Sierra disclosed earlier details about her relationship with Eric and how they came together. “I brought my truck from him and looked at his page after — God was like, this is your husband,” she revealed. The reality star added, “I know that sounds a little crazy (laughs), but once he delivered that truck, we’ve been together ever since.”

Both Sierra and Eric live in Atlanta, Georgia, and their relationship status has long been an intriguing topic of discussion among fans. Given their popularity among fans, many wonder if they got married or had kids in secret. At the same time, due to the rocky and shaky histories of their previous relationships, it is natural for viewers to have a few doubts about their future as a couple. Well, we are here to update you with all the details!

Are Sierra Gates And Eric Whitehead Still Together?

We are delighted to report that Sierra and Eric are still together, and the couple seems happier with each passing day. Even though they had been dating for around a year, they decided to take their relationship to the next level. When Eric decided to propose to Sierra on Christmas 2021, the day became all the more memorable for them as she happily said yes!

To celebrate their engagement, the couple hosted a lavish engagement dinner party in May 2022. Moreover, Sierra revealed to BET some exciting details about their wedding plans. She stated, “…I just want my wedding to be a fairytale — I don’t care about the issues. My girl Crystal Bailey will be planning my wedding, and it will be a destination wedding.” Furthermore, as per reports, it is confirmed that the wedding will take place in Cabo, Mexico.

In the same interview, Eric chimed in to drop a few words about how it all started with Sierra. He revealed, “It was just instant chemistry — an instant spark and the way she just made me feel as a man. We also have walls, and she made me break down my walls, making me feel so comfortable to just be the man I could be. From then, I knew she would be my wife.”

Besides, the couple seems to be looking to make room for a bundle of joy as Sierra shared that she is excited to be a mom again. Her fiancé elaborated on their future plans for having kids, stating, “Sierra wants 2, I want 3. With her 2 and my 3, and with Mason and Paris, that makes 7. We both love kids, and we definitely want to expand our family and have kids after we get married.” Thus, we can affirm that Sierra and Eric are thriving in their lives, and we wish they have their dream wedding soon and live happily ever after!

