Are Odacchi and Nanako From Love is Blind: Japan Still Together?

Every relationship involves an incredible amount of trust and understanding between the individuals, but what matters most is their willingness to always choose one another. The true motives for the same, though, often get blurred owing to mere physical attraction these days, which is why the concept of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is so fascinating. After all, it follows romance-ready singles — like Odacchi and Nanako from the Japanese version — as they date and get engaged without ever meeting in person. So now, if you wish to know more about this cozy couple, we’ve got all the details for you.

Odacchi and Nanako’s Love is Blind: Japan Journey

As a professional comedian with an undeniable charm, Odacchi was an immediate hit in the pods despite the fact that most women were unsure whether he was marriage material or not. However, that perception changed almost as soon as he met Nanako, who opened up about being a divorcée and in-between professions, only for him to not just support but also relate to her.

The former ballet instructor stated that it felt wrong to teach kids when she believed she didn’t know much herself, striking a chord with Odacchi, who’d dropped his plans of becoming a physics school teacher for the same reason. With that said, Odacchi didn’t deem their connection a romantic one until the following day, when Nanako spoke of getting a heatstroke after their conversation, claiming that his humor could’ve caused it.

The duo then went on to discuss their families, beliefs, pet peeves, future expectations, and much more, driving the Nagasaki native to have a change of heart for good. He fell head over heels within a short time, began calling the Fukuoka resident his partner/family, and promised to take the best care of her, all of which she fortunately reciprocated. Thus came his romantic proposal with a pod full of rose petals!

Are Odacchi and Nanako Still Together?

Odacchi and Nanako’s 4-year age gap — with the latter being 35-years-old during filming — never seemed to be an issue for them. The only thing they were nervous about was setting eyes on each other for the first time. However, the concern over their physical attraction proved to be needless because not only did the comedian find the dancer beautiful, but she also compared his looks to that of a teddy bear, precisely her type.

In other words, if Odacchi and Nanako managed to maintain the spark by continuously prioritizing their association while also finding a balance between their different interests, they could’ve easily walked down the aisle. “June ended today,” Nanako wrote in the caption of her Instagram picture in June 2021. “I quit my job, did something new, met a lot of people, and instantly got heatstroke lol… It was a whirlwind month, but it was the best month.”

Unfortunately, as of writing, this seems to be the only supposed mention of their time on ‘Love is Blind: Japan’ that Nanako or Odacchi have ever made, indicating that things might not have gone over well. The fact that they don’t follow one another on their respective social media platforms and don’t appear to be wearing rings further backs the implication. Nevertheless, we can still have a bit of hope since neither the Youtuber and comedian nor the ballet, pilates, and K-pop enthusiast has confirmed/denied anything as yet.

