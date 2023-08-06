Are Razvan and Amanda From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

While ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ revolves around US citizens who are in love with foreign nationals, it stays true to its name and documents the challenges Americans face in the days leading up to when their significant others can come to the US on a K-1 Visa. On top of it, cross-border relationships always come with their own set of challenges, including differences in customs, habits, and lifestyle, which are difficult to adjust to. Likewise, season 6 of ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ introduces us to Eunice, Louisiana, resident Amanda Wilhelm and follows her as she travels to Romania to meet her boyfriend, Razvan Ciocoi. However, with Amanda recovering from the recent death of her husband, viewers are eager to know if she and Razvan are still together. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Amanda and Razvan’s 90 Day Fiance Journey

Amanda never had any plans to date internationally, as she was in a happy marriage with her late husband, Jason. The couple even shared two wonderful children, and Amanda believed her life was perfect. However, fate soon played a cruel hand, and in a tragic turn of events, Jason passed away because of cancer. This left Amanda completely devastated since she had no idea how to cope with the loss of her best friend, and it seemed like life, as she knew it, was coming to an end. However, even while grieving, Amanda noticed her children’s faces and knew that she had to soldier on just to keep them happy. That was when she picked herself up and tried her best to move forward without Jason. Although the Eunice, Louisiana, resident was unsure if she would ever be able to love anyone else, she appeared to change her mind after meeting Romanian native Razvan Ciocoi.

Razvan and Amanda met through social media, and it did not take long for them to connect on a deeper level. While Razvan built a wonderful relationship with her children, he was also quite understanding of her situation and never hesitated to make Amanda laugh or reassure her when things got tough. Moreover, as the relationship turned romantic, Razvin indicated that he wanted to build a future with Amanda. Yet, he respected her past and was willing to give her time to get comfortable with the new normal. However, Amanda soon realized how happy Razvan made her, and they initially sustained a long-distance relationship over the phone and video calls before the Louisiana native flew over to meet her boyfriend in person.

Once in Romania, Amanda was hit by the reality of the situation, and it was apparent that she felt uncomfortable when Razvan touched or kissed her. Besides, there were times when the US native wondered if she was doing the right thing by moving on so fast after Jason’s death. Still, Razvan’s calm and quirky nature reassured her of the situation, and Amanda was ready to give this relationship a genuine shot. Unfortunately, despite Amanda and Razvan’s feelings for each other, they faced quite a few obstacles during their journey together. For starters, Amanda was extremely possessive and refused to understand when Razvan claimed he was professionally committed to shooting a film with another female actress, which had a few intimate scenes. Moreover, she even hated how Razvan would often break into Romanian in front of her, which effectively secluded her from the conversation.

Interestingly, despite Amanda’s wish to give their relationship a genuine chance, she constantly second-guessed herself and claimed she did not want Razvan to get a K-1 visa since she believed it was too soon for him to meet the children. On top of it, the US native was taken aback when Razvan implied that he would like to have a few kids since the two had talked about not having any offspring at the beginning of their relationship. In fact, Amanda got so cold at times that Razvan knew she did not trust him completely. Still, he refused to give up on his love and was determined to make the relationship work.

Are Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi Still Together?

Although Amanda and Razvan prefer to keep their dating lives under wraps and haven’t revealed much in public, the US native sparked rumors of a breakup when she posted a now-deleted Instagram story with a mystery man. In the meantime, there were rumors about Amanda being in a relationship with a man named Cody Alvers since the latter mentioned the mother of two’s TikTok name in his social media bio and even put a red heart beside it. However, while Cody has since deleted that portion of his bio, he even came clean and claimed he and Amanda were just friends.

On the other hand, even though Amanda and Razvan have no pictures of them together, they often interact with each other on social media, with the Romanian native even commenting on a picture of Amanda’s children. Hence, taking recent developments into consideration, we do believe that Amanda and Razvan are still together.

