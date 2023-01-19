Are Sam And Jordana From Siesta Key Still Together?

Affluent young adults having a good time while facing the turbulence of life in their 20s? Count us in because we love ‘Siesta Key!’ It’s a reality show that draws you into the drama, politics, heartfelt moments, and dating lives of a friend circle. Jordana Barnes and Sam Logan are two such friends on the show that has kept the audience on tip-toes with their confusing chemistry. They kiss, fight, and make out but never really get into a relationship. Could ‘Siesta Key: Miami Moves’ be any different? Have they made it out of each other’s friend zones in season 5? Let’s find out where the trail leads!

Jordana and Sam’s Siesta Key Journey

Jordana Barnes, who was introduced as Sam’s artistic friend on the show, raised quite a few eyebrows. He invited her to paint a $10,000 portrait of Juliette (his then-girlfriend), which didn’t end so well because the portrait ended up looking more like Jordana! Later, Juliette revealed how Sam knew Jordana through an old girlfriend (Brittany Russell) whom he dated for 10 years! As Juliette mentioned on the show, Brittany and Jordana fell apart because she hooked up with Sam after the couple’s breakup.

Jordana made some controversial statements about wanting to sleep with Sam because he was an attractive man, that too, in the presence of Juliette. In due course, Sam broke up with his girlfriend due to her temperament of always being pissed at something. Jordana immediately butted in to be supportive and said she would be there for him if he wanted anything.

The two moved into Sam’s new apartment in Miami, but it all ended abruptly. Meanwhile, it looked like Jordana was seeing another guy named Adam Conway, but she never made things official. The fans had an uproar because Sam’s new company gave no credit to Jordana while she was the one who designed and helped out with most things. So, what exactly is the basis of their relationship? Are they dating or just fooling around?

Are Jordana and Sam Still Together?

The relationship between Jordana and Sam is a little complicated, and allow us to explain. Jordana did confess her feelings for Sam on episode 11 of season 5. However, we need to go a few episodes back to understand how it all started in the first place. Apparently, Sam was partying with random women at their apartment and allowing them to use Jordana’s bikinis. Sam felt disrespected and confronted Sam about the same. She felt her privacy was being preached, and she did not appreciate him giving out her clothes to other women.

The fans sided with Jordana on this one because Sam made some uncalled-for remarks behind her back by calling her “territorial” and a “jealous girlfriend.” He did apologize later because he noticed that their friendship was hanging by a thread. Jordana needed a reset and expressed her thoughts about finding a new place for herself. Most of her fans were supportive of this decision and were proud of her until she went on to tell Sam that she was originally concerned with girls being around him because she had feelings for him.

Sam and Jordana landed in another awkward situation, and the former was weirded out, even shocked to a certain extent. He did not want his 10 years of friendship to go down the drain, even after his mother and friend Mike were optimistic about him giving a shot to a relationship with Jordana. Later that day, Sam was upfront with Jordana and told her he did not want to ruin their friendship. She wasn’t having any of it, though, and insisted they should at least give it a try!

The episode ended with the two sharing a kiss, but we’re unclear about the exact motives. Was it to sustain their friendship, or did it remark the beginning of a new relationship? Whatever it was, the fan did not approve of this decision because they felt that Sam didn’t care enough about her and had proven the same with his actions. So, for now, it’s safe to say that we are still unclear about their relationship status, and we need to wait for another episode to be sure. The wait’s long, but it’s gonna be worth it!

