Are Subodh and Rachel From Love on The Spectrum US Still Together?

It’s undeniable that ‘Love on the Spectrum U.S.’ stands out in the vast sea of dating programs, and it’s honestly only due to the heartwarming way it approaches the subject at hand. After all, it follows a group of neurodivergent adults as they dive headfirst into the confusing yet incredible world of dating, all the while tackling misconceptions concerning their actual lives. Amongst them was the remarkably upbeat math genius Subodh Garg, who seemed to have found a true life partner in Rachel Osterbach — so now, let’s find out precisely where this duo stands today, shall we?

Subodh and Rachel’s Love on the Spectrum U.S. Journey

Although Subodh had not been on a single date by the time he turned 33, he knew in his heart that he not only had a lot of love and affection to give but was also ready to take the steps for it. That’s when his family and an autism expert came into the picture to help him navigate the unsaid social norms as well as bring out the best of his self-affirmed nice and energetic personality. From a practice date to the unwavering support of his loved ones, every aspect thus played a role in keeping him steady during his first-ever romantic endeavor, which means it worked wonders.

Subodh did forget to pull out Rachel’s chair as he’d been urged to do so, and he did instantly ask to change the subject once she tried to talk about television, but it didn’t make a massive difference. They still had a lot of common interests — including travel, food, dance, and music (no matter the distinct style preferences) — which is why their conversations were mostly free-flowing. The pair proved that you don’t have to be similar in every way possible to enjoy someone’s company, especially as she enthusiastically agreed when he asked her out on a second date.

Since Subodh had been courteous by paying for the entire meal, just like his mother had asked him to, his next session with the expert focused on other aspects. That’s how he realized he needed to pay genuine attention to Rachel’s interest if he hoped for a future with her, pushing him to be open-minded during their subsequent meet-up at the beach. Not only did Subodh pull out her chair and ask about her passions before anything else, but he also ensured she later enjoyed her first kite-flying experience (while singing “Let’s Go Fly A Kite”), which soon led to much more.

Are Subodh and Rachel Still Together?

Neither Subodh nor Rachel had a single negative or indifferent thing to say about their dates; thus, it was no surprise that their third one was technically a meeting with his parents and sister. The most notable aspect here, though, apart from him cooking Pad Thai for her to show his appreciation, was that he had even decided to officially ask her to be his girlfriend at the end of dinner. It would be an understatement to say things went well, considering how she was essentially welcomed into the Garg family as a member, so of course, Subodh and Rachel are still together!

Subodh’s social media platforms indicate that he’s currently in a blissful relationship, and we believe it’s with none other than Rachel (who you might’ve recognized from A&E’s ‘Born This Way’ docuseries). The California residents seemingly haven’t made the move to go one step further or start traveling together (as is the former’s dream in the form of an around-the-world honeymoon), yet they do appear to be aiming for it. Honestly, since their positive personalities make them truly compatible, we can’t wait to see what’s next for them.

