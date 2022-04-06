Are The Ultimatum’s Nate and Lauren Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ is an interesting TV show that puts its own twist on the tried and tested formula of dating reality shows. Focusing on six committed couples who are yet to propose, the show portrays how one partner issues an ultimatum to their significant other — to marry or separate within eight weeks. However, during the time they take to decide, each person chooses to pair up with a new potential partner from among the other couples just to test the strength of their relationship. An exciting premise coupled with a healthy dose of drama and romance does make for a thrilling watch.

In season 1 of the show, Nate Ruggles issued an ultimatum to his partner, Lauren Pounds. Although the couple seemed happy together, Nate seemed exasperated at not securing a proposal yet. However, with the cameras turned away from the pair with the conclusion of the inaugural season, fans are curious to know the current status of Nate and Lauren’s relationship. Let’s find out, shall we?

Nate and Lauren’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Journey

Although Lauren Pounds and Nathan Ruggles had been dating for over two and a half years, Lauren’s unwillingness to have kids brought their relationship to a sudden halt. Nate mentioned that he made his intentions about settling down with a wife and children extremely clear from the very beginning. He even put emphasis on having children and stated that he could not wait to become a father. However, once Nate proposed to Lauren, she stated that she would not want to have any children, which naturally gave him second thoughts.

Nate did not want to wait for marriage any longer; hence, he issued an ultimatum to his girlfriend, asking her to accept his proposal or leave forever. Initially, both Nate and Lauren seemed quite open to the idea of the experiment. On the show, Nate mentioned that he was ready to settle down with any woman who would be willing to start a family with him and began warming up to a few others during the first week. He shared a particular interest in Madlyn Ballatori and April Marie, both of whom seemed to reciprocate Nate’s advances.

Once Nate began opening up to new people, he realized the positives of the experiment and looked forward to an educative eight weeks. On the other hand, Lauren started to connect with Madlyn’s partner Colby Kiss and soon found herself opening up to him. Colby helped Lauren face her fears about having kids, and the latter expressed that Nate’s frequent travels are what discouraged her. Surprisingly, Lauren realized the importance of mutual understanding and seemed ready to give serious thought to her worries about kids when Colby asked her if she would have kids with him.

Once the day to choose potential partners came by, both April and Madlyn chose other partners over Nate, which left him shocked. However, once Colby chose Lauren as his partner, Nate realized how difficult it would be to watch his girlfriend live with someone else. Hence, in an astonishing turn of events, he went down on one knee and proposed to Lauren, who seemed happy to give her consent. Thus, following their engagement, the couple quit the experiment and walked out of the show together.

Are Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds Still Together?

When proposing, Nate told Lauren that he was ready to marry her as she is. He mentioned how the desire to have children made him blind to the love they shared and promised that he would be beside her regardless of her decision about having kids in the future. Although Lauren suggested that couples therapy might help them find a common footing, Nate was too confident in his love and refused to let others into their relationship.

However, from the looks of it, Nate and Lauren have since separated and are leading independent lives. While Nate seemed ready to let go of the dreams he had harbored for so long, it seemed too daunting of a task as the two haven’t been featured on each other’s social media for quite some time. Even though the couple follows each other on Instagram, and Nate even likes most of Lauren’s posts, she has never interacted with him on the platform. Thus, although we would love to be proven wrong, the apparent distance between Nate and Lauren makes it appear as if they are not together at present.

