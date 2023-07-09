Are Violet and Riley From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?

TLC’s ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ is an interesting ’90 Day’ spinoff that revolves around US citizens who have found love in another country. Moreover, as the name suggests, the show documents the days during which the foreign nationals get their K-1 visa ready in order to travel to the United States. However, like most cross-border relationships, the couples on the show have to deal with differences in habits, lifestyles, and customs in order to build a happy life together. Likewise, Season 6 of the show introduced us to Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, resident Riley, who fell in love with his Vietnamese girlfriend, Violet. Besides, cameras even documented Riley and Violet’s first meeting in Vietnam, and the two appeared very much in love. However, with fans now eager to learn more, we decided to jump in and find out if Riley and Violet are still together.

Riley and Violet’s 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Journey

Riley, who was 48 years old at the time of filming, is a resident of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, who previously worked in the United States military. Serving in the military did not provide much time for romance, and once he got out, Riley began his search for someone to settle down with. However, even though the US native did have several romantic encounters, he faced numerous betrayals, which made him develop an acute trust issue. On top of it, his broken heart also forced him to stay away from romance for quite some time until he met Violet on an online dating website.

On the other hand, 43-year-old Violet is a native of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, who also had a pretty traumatic dating history. The show revealed that she was previously married and even has two daughters, but her relationship with her husband soon deteriorated, leaving Violet devastated. However, the Vietnamese native slowly recovered with the help of her family and even began looking for love again. That was when she finally came across Riley, and the two struck up a close friendship. Naturally, it did not take long for Riley and Violet’s friendship to turn romantic, and they began spending several hours on phone and video calls. Moreover, Riley even built up a close relationship with most of Violet’s family, and he could not wait to meet them all in Vietnam.

Although Riley and Violet appeared to be in love, the US native refused to say “I Love You” since he believed those words would lead to a betrayal. Besides, he also could not bring himself to trust Riley completely because of his trust issues and wondered if she was seeing someone else behind his back. These issues worsened when Violet began complaining about Riley to his father via text, and at one point, the US native even contacted a private detective in Vietnam, asking him to shadow his girlfriend.

Things seemingly worsened once Riley traveled to Vietnam, as he was suspicious of Violet’s every move. Moreover, he was also disappointed at how Rose made plans to spend her day elsewhere, even when he flew across half the world to meet her. However, their worse altercation originated from a text on Violet’s phone sent by a male colleague. Naturally, Riley immediately grew suspicious of the text and became furious when Violet claimed it was private. In fact, he even called her a liar, threatening to end the relationship. Moreover, the altercation also changed Violet’s family’s opinion of Riley, and they believed that Violet would not be happy with him.

Are Riley and Violet Still Together?

Riley’s trust issues and Violet’s insistence on keeping a part of her life private almost broke the couple apart. In fact, it was apparent that Riley was extremely uncomfortable about the whole situation, and he did not like how Violet’s family took the text as a joke. On top of it, her loved ones also made it clear that calling Violet a liar was pretty extreme, and they would not stand such behavior in the future. Still, it seems like Riley and Violet have since buried the hatchet, as recent developments hints at them still being together. In fact, Riley recently uploaded a picture of him and Violet from their time in Vietnam, and there is no mention of a possible breakup. However, readers should note that since the US native’s visa expired, he had to get back home, and it seems like he and Violet are living in different countries as of the present.

Read More: Are Amanda and Razvan From 90 Day Fiance Still Together?