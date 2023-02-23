Are Ward and Big John Dead in Outer Banks Season 3? [Spoiler]

Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ tells the story of a group of teenagers searching for treasures across the Americas. In the first two seasons, they look for the San Jose gold and the Cross of Saint Domingo. In season 3, they discover both treasures from the fabled El Dorado. As John B (Chase Stokes) and his friends begin their epic adventure, they find out John B’s father, Big John (Charles Halford), isn’t dead. Meanwhile, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten), the primary antagonist of the first two seasons, returns to Outer Banks, seeking redemption. If you are wondering whether Ward and Big John die by the end of season 3, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Is Ward Dead?

Yes, Ward is dead at the end of ‘Outer Banks’ season 3. When the season begins, Ward is a broken man. Although he now has the San Jose gold and his son has secured the Cross, he is bedridden and unconscious. Even after regaining consciousness, he doesn’t know how to deal with the fact that he nearly choked Sarah (Madelyn Cline) to death. He decides to send Rafe back to OBX to sell off everything they have there and donate the Cross. Rafe disagrees with both ideas and predictably rebels against his father once he arrives in Outer Banks. He reaches out to Barry, the very man who betrayed him in the previous season, and together, they steal the Cross and melt it down before selling it as small nuggets and bars.

When Ward arrives in Outer Banks and hears about this, he is horrified and attempts to make his son understand why what he did was wrong. Rafe even hires a man through Barry to kill his father, though he rectifies this decision by saving him. As Ward leaves for Venezuela with Sarah and her friends, he tells Rafe that he knows what he has done, implying that he is aware that Rafe hired the hitman and lets his son know that he is a good man. Once in Venezuela, he continues to apologize to Sarah for his past actions. Secretly, he reaches out to Carlos Singh and offers him the location of John B and Big John in exchange for his daughter’s safety.

However, Sarah refuses his help and goes with John B and Big John, making Ward realize he might have lost his daughter forever. After they find El Dorado and exit the caves, Sarah and others encounter Ward. Right then, one of Singh’s associates shows up. To protect his daughter, Ward grabs the man and leaps over the cliff, redeeming himself with his final action. Given that Ward possessed the gold taken from El Dorado without solving the gnomon test, he was cursed if legends were to be believed. This means that it is possible that Ward’s death happened because of the curse.

Is Big John Dead?

Yes, Big John is dead in ‘Outer Banks’ season 3. After learning that his son is in Barbados, Big John rings the local church’s bell in the same tune he once used for calling John B home. It works, and the father and son have an emotional reunion. However, John B soon realizes that his father is as obsessed as he always has been about treasures. Big John convinces his son to hide things from his friends, and they visit Charleston to find one-half of the Gnomon of Solana, as they already have the other half.

After Singh and his men abduct Big John, John B reaches out to his friends. They travel to Venezuela, where John B rescues his father with Sarah’s help. Even though Big John doesn’t trust Sarah, he grudgingly accepts her presence. However, Big John erupts in anger when he realizes Ward is also there, as the man nearly killed him the last time they saw each other.

Besides his son, the search for treasures has been the most important thing in Big John’s life. After arriving at the Solana archeological site, Big John solves the five-century-old puzzle with the help of his son, Sarah, and notes from Pope. When Singh and his people arrive, he gets shot. Big John realizes that he can’t continue and urges John B and Sarah to complete their quest and later destroys the path to El Dorado when Singh threatens his son, choosing his son over the treasure as his last action. He dies on their way back, content that the treasure has been found and his son and his friends have some of the gold to prove it.

