Are Yamen And Aissata From Love Island USA Still Together?

‘Love Island USA‘ is an engaging reality TV show where men and women compete to find their perfect match. They are performing tasks, swapping partners, fighting, making out, and doing everything in their power to stay in the game! The over-the-top drama and group politics make it all the more entertaining. The first season began with some controversial pairs, one of them being Aissata Diallo and Yamen Sanders. Their coupling on the show raised many eyebrows, and their relationship status was quite unclear. So, after all these years, is the duo still by each other’s side, or have they bid farewell?

Yamen and Aissata’s Love Island Journey

Yamen entered the show as a 24-year-old real estate agent, and a former college football star. His confidence was off the roof, which many women found attractive, but he wasn’t ready to compromise. He stated, “I haven’t found anyone that interests me enough to completely settle down for.” Aissata joined the islanders on the third week after a few contestants were already eliminated. The 25-year-old woman from the Bronx was ready to settle down and have a ring on her finger. She had recently graduated and was pursuing a career in modeling.

Aissata’s previous breakup was difficult, and she was on the show to find a genuine connection. After the first two weeks, Yamen had already bonded with Alanna and completed a few tasks with her. However, he seemed to be getting cozy and sharing kisses with Christen by the second week. Aissata entered the villa halfway through the show and chose Yamen as her partner. By this point, the islanders had already labeled him as a player. He received backlash after dumping Alanna, and fans were disappointed in him.

Yamen’s partnership with Aissata was doomed from the beginning due to his actions, and the two never got a chance to truly shine. Things didn’t end well for the duo, as they got voted out after being in the bottom three. The pair was disappointed and teary-eyed. Their journey in the villa was relatively short-lived, but the two were open to exploring their dynamics after the show. Yamen was ready to catch a flight to New York City and go on a week-long romantic getaway with his partner. Let’s see how that turned out for them and what’s their relationship status as of now.

Are Yamen and Aissata Still Together?

No, Yamen and Aissata are not together. There were several rumors of the two being in a relationship, but Aissata shut them down in her Q&A video on Youtube. After a fan asked about their breakup, Aissata answered, “For one, me and Yamen were never in a relationship. We were talking, and we were getting to know each other, but we were never in a relationship”. She also stated that he never had to break up with her and refused to say anything about his relationship with other women because she is unaware and doesn’t think it’s her place to make any comments about the same.

Aissata also made it clear that they were “cool” and had no hard feelings for each other. She mentioned Christen in her video, and it seemed like Yamen and Christen got together after the show when Aissata said, “I am happy for them, and I wish them the best.” The model also said that she did not regret anything about ‘Love Island’ because she was always true to her values. In the end, she also teased that two months after the show ended, she began dating someone but did not give away any major details.

Yamen exited the villa in style and made a heartfelt post about the same, expressing his gratitude for all the amazing people he met and his connections. Most importantly, he also mentioned Aissata and added, “Happy that @aissatatdiallo and I have left together, and we can’t wait to see where things go.” Followed by a heart and heart eyes emoji, so it looks like they were still open to meeting each other back then.

A few months after the show, Christen and Yamen made their relationship official after they started posting pictures on social media. They moved in together, and their relationship sailed smoothly between 2019 to 2020, but after that, there was dead silence. They never publicly addressed the breakup, just deleted each other’s picture from their Instagram. As of now, he hasn’t made any announcements or posts about his relationship status nor dropped any hints in any of his pictures.

On the contrary, things are entirely different for Aissata because she got married on December 12, 2021! The news was made public on January 2, 2022, with a lengthy caption about her beau and their relationship, and a gorgeous wedding photo. Her husband, Ali Camara, is a creative director, designer, and stylist. No wonder their Instagram is brimming with artistic and stunning couple pictures.

So, it’s clear as a day that the duo is not together and probably never was. They seem to be doing well in their individual lives. Yamen is traveling around the world, doing Youtube and brand deals. Whereas, Aissata is building an empire with her husband and moving forward in her modeling career. The two have grown immensely after their ‘Love Island’ encounter, and we hope they do even better in their future endeavors.

