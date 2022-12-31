Love Island USA Season 1: Where Are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

A dating reality show modeled around the same-named British reality series, ‘Love Island USA,’ premiered in July 2019. Season 1 of the show took place in a lavish villa on Fiji Island and lasted for over five weeks.

In season 1, contestants were highly competitive and emotional because of their obsession and drive to find their true love and win the show together. Be it Zac and Elizabeth’s dedication towards one another even with numerous distractions, Weston’s long journey to find his perfect partner in Emily, or the challenges every couple faces with the entry of new Islanders, season 1 was full of action and drama. This made for fascinating and engaging reality television, which was further enhanced by the cast members’ challenges and interpersonal dynamics. A lot of time has passed since season 1 ended, so it is natural to wonder what happened to the couples in the show. If you’re curious about the same, here’s everything we know.

Are Emily and Weston Still Together?

Weston Richie appeared on the first day of the show and tried to form connections with a few women including Mallory, Katrina, and Kelsey. However, once Emily Salch joined the participants in episode 15, things changed around for Weston. Although he was already paired up with Kelsey, she still asked him for a date. And as Emily chose Weston at the next re-coupling session, he accepted her choice and went on to compete in the rest of the show with her. Weston and Emily seemed to build a strong connection and finished fourth in the finale of the competition.

Even after the show, they continued their relationship with a few rocky bumps for a few months, before they finally broke up in the first half of 2020. Emily posted on her Instagram about spending Valentine’s Day alone, confirming the news. In a YouTube video on May 14, she also addressed their split, mentioning taking breaks in November and January, and adding that they were “literally not right for each other.” Now, Weston is a Video Content Creator and Creative Brand Developer mainly working as a photographer. Emily is now a travel content creator on Instagram and also OnlyFans, where she promotes her brand and showcases her adventures.

Are Caro and Ray Still Together?

Caroline Viehweg, who first appeared on the show on the first day, tried to couple up with a few guys until week 3. Raymond Gantt then joined as a newcomer and wooed Caro with his constant compliments. Caro being a popular Islander was awestruck by Ray’s approach and his appreciation for her and her baby voice. They also got a chance to spend a night in the hideaway, which also helped them strengthen their bond. Eventually, they got into a relationship and kept going strong till the finale, finishing in third place. The love birds then went on to have a great relationship even beyond their onscreen presence.

However, they sadly broke up around July 2020, mainly because of incompatibility issues. Caro talked about their break up in a YouTube video saying she “just didn’t feel like he was committed to the relationship like I was.” Ray, on the other hand, had a different take, even though they broke up amicably. He mentioned Caro needing more attention from her significant other in comparison to everyone else, and Ray was friendly with all his friends. Now, Caro is a model for FashionNova and a social media influencer. Ray then went on a continuous spree of reality shows such as ‘The Amazing Race’ and ‘Ex On The Beach.’

Are Alexandra & Dylan Still Together?

Alexandra was attracted to Michael at first, but she had hoped to connect with someone better. On Day 4, Dylan arrived and asked Alexandra to accompany him on his first date in the villa. At the subsequent recoupling ceremony, Alexandra decided to stick with him, and they remained together for the entirety of the season. On day 28, the couple got into a relationship and finished in second on the season finale. Although the two seemed like forming an unbreakable bond, Alexandra and Dylan sadly broke up in November 2019.

Dylan explained the split, saying, “Alex and I are no longer together. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out.” Her injured jaw after the show also must have played a role according to her, as she thinks Dylan might have gotten tired of taking care in the end. Now, Alexandra hosts a podcast called ‘After The Island’ which she believes is the e “unofficial after show,” and joined the official ‘Love Island’ podcast, interviewed by writer Matthew Hoffman.’ Dylan currently plays lacrosse for the San Diego Lacrosse Club.

Are Elizabeth & Zac Still Together?

From day one, Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber have been hooked together. On day 12, they became boyfriend and girlfriend, and they were able to stay together till they became the winner. Even during recoupling sessions, they didn’t even consider choosing someone else or worry about the other finding someone new. Winning the finale, he chose the empty envelope while Elizabeth chose to share her $100,000 prize with Zac to end the game.

However, shockingly the couple only dated for a few months before breaking up in December 2019, after the show. Their amicable split had both giving statements where Elizabeth said, “Unfortunately Zac and I have decided to go our separate ways…Although I had wished things could’ve turned out differently life doesn’t always work out the way we could’ve hoped sometimes.” Zac also gave a statement saying, “The breakup was mutual and we have left on amicable terms. We simply wanted different things.” Since then, Zac tried his hands at YouTube, where he posted short vlogs. Since 2021, he is working as a model for the clothing luxury brand, Raffi. Elizabeth is the co-host of the podcast ‘After The Island’ with Alexandra and does volunteer work closely with the animal rights non-profit I Stand With My Pack.

Read More: Are Kyra and Cashel From Love Island USA Still Together?