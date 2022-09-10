Aroia Garcia (Aroyitt) From Who Likes My Follower: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Who Likes My Follower?’ follows three participants as they try and find true love from a group of seven potential partners. However, their favorite influencers assist and advise them in the journey. Likewise, the Spanish video-game streamer, YouTuber, and TikTok artist, Aroyitt, appeared in season 1 of the show, where she assisted her follower, Pixxbe, in searching for the perfect partner. Even though Pixxbe later realized she was better off single and left the show alone, fans are interested to know more about Aroyitt. Well, here’s everything we know about her.

Aroyitt’s Age and Background

Aroia Garcia, also known as Aroyitt, has always preferred privacy in her personal affairs and hasn’t revealed much about her early life. Although it looks like she was born in Bilbao, Spain, and is 27 years old as of the present. Talking about her childhood, Aroyitt mentioned that she discovered her passion for video games at a very young age and stuck to it all through her growing years. In fact, she has experienced multiple console generations, as she started her journey on a Gameboy before graduating to a PlayStation and finally a PC. Moreover, as far as Aroyitt’s education is concerned, she revealed that she studied marketing in college, although she appears interested in studying psychology.

Aroyitt’s Profession

Even though Aroyitt studied marketing in college, she realized her passion for video games and was determined to earn a living through them. Moreover, the life of a streamer, YouTuber, and online influencer attracted her. Thus, she started streaming on Twitch on January 2019 and quite enjoyed the unorthodox profession. Moreover, it did not take her long to get affiliated, and with her popularity almost increasing overnight, Aroyitt began earning a significant amount as a video game streamer. On the other hand, she also has an active YouTube channel with over 550,000 subscribers, where she posts regular vlogs and updates on her life. Last but definitely not least, Aroyitt is also quite famous on TikTok and works with several brands as an online influencer. Interestingly, even though the video game streamer has around 1.9 million followers on Twitch, she still dreams of expanding her career and has plans to study and pursue a job in voice acting.

Aroyitt’s Boyfriend

Ever since Aroyitt started getting popular, she has preferred to keep a tight lid on her dating life. She rarely discusses it in public and even refrained from posting anything about it on social media. However, recently sources mentioned that Aroyitt moved into the same house with fellow YouTuber, Alexby, and the two appeared to be quite comfortable with each other. Thus, from the looks of it, Aroyitt is currently in a happy relationship with Alexby, and the two appear to be in it for the long run.

