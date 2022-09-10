Jonan Wiergo From Who Likes My Follower: Everything We Know

It is commonly known that our lifestyles and choices are often affected by an online influencer we follow. Netflix’s ‘Who Likes My Follower?’ plays with that same theory as it follows three eligible singles ready to look for true love from a group of seven potential dates each. However, herein lies the twist as they are assisted and advised in their journey by an influencer they follow. Fans were ecstatic to find Spanish actor, model, and online influencer Jonan Wiergo appear on the show. Staying true to the premise, he even assisted his follower, Apolo, in his journey to finding a perfect partner. However, Jonan himself commanded an immense amount of interest, and viewers are curious to know more about him. Well, here’s everything we know about Jonan Wiergo!

Jonan Wiergo’s Age and Background

Much like the other influencers, Jonan Wiergo has embraced privacy and rarely talks about his early life. However, we do know that he was born in Valencia, Spain, on August 1, 1997, and is 25 years old as of the present. Although Jonan seems to have grown up in a close-knit family, he hasn’t revealed much about his loved ones and chooses to protect their identity. Nevertheless, in a February 2022 interview, Jonan mentioned that he had been interested in every single aspect of marketing from quite a young age and would have pursued that subject if he wanted to after high school.

Jonan Wiergo’s Profession

As Jonan has been on social media since the age of sixteen, he had a lot of time at his disposal to get used to the hectic nature of it all. Interestingly, in the same February 2022 interview, the ‘Who Likes My Follower?’ star mentioned that although he loved the subject of marketing, he was never the one to work hard for something. Hence, Jonan viewed social media as an easy way to get famous, and his plan ultimately paid off. At present, Jonan is an internet sensation with over 577 thousand followers on Instagram. Besides, he has also dipped his toe in modeling and has made quite a name for himself in the industry. Viewers would be interested to know that Jonan has also appeared on several TV shows, including ‘Pekín Express,’ ‘Dating Stories,’ and of course, Netflix’s ‘Who Likes My Follower.’ Moreover, he has also opened a vegan restaurant named Guakame in Valencia, Spain, and is currently focused on taking the establishment to further heights.

Jonan Wiergo’s Boyfriend

We are happy to report that Jonan has been in a longtime relationship with his loving boyfriend, Christian Tomás. While Christian and Jonan have been together for more than five years, the reality TV star mentioned that it was Christian who slowly converted him into a vegetarian before helping him adapt to a completely vegan lifestyle. From the looks of it, the two enjoy an excellent relationship and do not shy away from professing their love on social media. It is heartwarming to see their love blossom, and we wish Jonan and Christian the very best for the years to come.

