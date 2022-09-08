Where is Netflix’s Who Likes My Follower? Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Who Likes My Follower?’ (originally titled ‘¿A quién le gusta mi follower?’) is a Spanish romantic reality show where three popular and successful influencers — Jedet, Aroia Garcia, and Jonan Wiergo — coach followers of their own as they try to find a perfect match for them by narrowing down dating prospects. In a world where dating digitally is becoming more common, these influencers try to trade digital likes for true love.

The daters or candidates must go through a variety of filters in order to share experiences with the followers, while the coaches or influencers keep a close watch on them. The Netflix reality show is made all the more entertaining with the inclusion of the host, Luján Argüelles. While the unique premise of the Spanish series keeps the viewers hooked on each episode, the use of different picturesque locations throughout the show makes one wonder about the actual filming sites of ‘Who Likes My Follower?.’ Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Who Likes My Follower? Filming Locations

‘Who Likes My Follower?’ is filmed in its entirety in Spain, particularly in the Valencian Community. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the dating show seemingly commenced in October 2021 and wrapped up by late 2021. Situated in southwestern Europe, Spain’s art, music, cuisine, and literature have made their mark across the globe as they have been influential, especially in Western Europe and the Americas.

Spain is home to 47 World Heritage Sites, including the landscape of Monte Perdido, the Prehistoric Rock Art Sites of the Côa Valley and Siega Verde, and the Heritage of Mercury, to name a few. Now, let’s navigate the specific locations where the followers attempt to find true love in real life!

Valencian Community, Spain

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Who Likes My Follower?’ season 1 were seemingly taped across the Valencian Community, the fourth most populous autonomous community of Spain. To be specific, to tape many sequences for the fifth episode of the debut season, the cast and crew members set up camp in Benidorm, a town and municipality in the province of Alicante. In that episode, the daters and their would-be lovers are spotted having a good time at one of the beaches in Benidorm.

Situated along the Mediterranean coast on the east side of the Iberian Peninsula, the Valencian Country consists of three provinces — Castellón, Valencia, and Alicante. Thanks to its vast and diverse geography, the autonomous community is frequented by many filmmakers for shooting purposes. Over the years, it has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Geostorm,’ ‘The World Is Yours,’ ‘Alba,’ and ‘Paraíso.’

Read More: Best Spanish Shows on Netflix