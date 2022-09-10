Carmen Sánchez From Who Likes My Follower: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Who Likes My Follower’ is an exciting dating reality show that revolves around three influencers who assist three of their followers in their journey to find love. Subsequently, Spanish influencer, singer, and actor Carmen Jedet Izquierdo Sánchez, popularly known as Jedet, came onto the show to help her follower, Sergio, find his perfect partner. Although Sergio’s journey proved quite thrilling, fans were taken up by Jedet’s charm and personality, increasing the curiosity surrounding her life. Well, let’s jump in and find out everything there is about Jedet, shall we?

Jedet’s Age and Background

Born Josep-Eduard Sánchez Izquierdo on July 7, 1992, in Girona, Spain, Jedet is 30 years old as of the present. Both her parents have Andalusian roots, and while Jedet developed a bond with Girona during her childhood, she spent most of her growing years in Policar, which is located in the province of Granada in Spain. Unfortunately, with Jedet preferring privacy, not much is known about her personal life. However, according to sources, the actress and singer claimed that her father was the first person who ever abandoned her, and although her mother brought her up, Jedet battled bulimia since she was 14 years of age. Unfortunately, bulimia forced her to undergo three years of therapy, but Jedet was able to overcome her obstacles with a strong will and determination. Moreover, readers would be interested to know that apart from completing a gender reassignment surgery, Jedet also underwent facial feminization surgery in 2020.

Jedet’s Profession

Jedet rose to prominence in 2016 when she began discussing the issues the LGBTQ+ community, especially trans people, face on a daily basis. Moreover, in the same year, she published her autobiography, Mi último Regalo, which resonated well with her fans. While the praise and popularity humbled Jedet, she decided to put it to good use and dipped her toe into the music industry in 2017. In the same year, she and Ms. Nina collaborated on the song ‘Reinas,’ while fans will be delighted to know that at present, Jedet has a successful discography named La Leona under her belt.

Interestingly, Jedet still wanted to branch out into other fields and hence entered the television industry as an actress. She started out with minor roles in shows like ‘Looser’ and ‘Paquita Salas’ but soon became a household name after portraying La Veneno in the TV show ‘Veneno, for which she won the title of the Best female performer in national fiction at the 2020 Ondas Award. Subsequently, she took on a small role in the TV show ‘Cardo’ and in 2022, appears as herself on ‘Drag Race España,’ as well as on Netflix’s ‘Who Likes My Follower?’ Moreover, back in 2020, she also published her second book, Butterfly Effect, and currently earns a living as a singer, actor, and social media influencer.

Is Jedet Dating Anyone?

Interestingly, reports in 2020 mentioned that Jedet was in a happy relationship with singer Josh Ortiz. The two seemed quite comfortable with each other and even shared pictures together on social media. Moreover, the couple was also spotted multiple times in public, making fans believe that they were in for the long run. However, since then, Jedet and Josh have removed their couple pictures from social media and appear limited in their interaction. Moreover, while recent reports have confirmed Jedet and Josh’s breakup, there is nothing to indicate a new relationship, making us believe that Jedet is currently single and focused on furthering her career.

