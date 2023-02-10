At Midnight End-Credits Scene, Explained

Paramount+’s ‘At Midnight’ follows the story of Sophie and Alejandro who start seeing each other, believing that it’s just a fling. However, the more time they spend with each other, the more they realize that their relationship is much more than just a passing thing to both of them. After a lot of back and forth on whether or not they should give it a go and try to make things work between them, no matter what, they eventually decide on something that changes the course of their futures. However, the film doesn’t just end there. As the credits start to roll, we get an additional scene. If you are wondering what it means, then we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD

At Midnight Mid-Credits Scene

At the end of ‘At Midnight’, Sophie has a realization at the wrap party of her movie ‘Super Society’. She leaves the party to meet Alejandro and discuss their future together. Once the credits start to roll, we are taken back to the party. We find Adam and Chris at the bar getting their drinks. Adam has a conversation with the bartender, where she tells him that she is also an aspiring actress and asks if he has any advice. He tells her to always stay in character and never joke around.

Meanwhile, Chris and Tachi have a conversation where Chris reveals that he has bagged Jennifer Coolidge for a cool project. Tachi tells him that he is a great dancer and starts dancing when Chris tells him to show him some moves then and there. It’s a regular scene that doesn’t actually add to the plot. Its purpose is something that doesn’t have to do anything with Sophie and Alejandro’s love story.

Even though ‘At Midnight’ is a rom-com, it stays in touch with the contemporary trends in movies these days. To reflect the popularity of superhero movies, Adam and Sophie are shown to be working in ‘Super Society’, and it’s not even the first film in the franchise. It’s the third one, and from what Sophie finds out at the wrap party, the producers are looking to expand the Super Society Universe with a prequel and a prequel of the prequel.

Throughout the film, the fictional film factors into the plot of ‘At Midnight’. At one point, Sophie mentions Martin Scorsese’s comment about superhero movies. The movie also hints at the gender disparity in the importance of the roles in superhero movies. In an interview, Adam almost calls Sophie’s role useless in the film, emphasizing that the main character is his. In the same vein, if there is one thing that almost every superhero movie has in common is the presence of at least one end credits scene. ‘At Midnight’ acknowledges this through its own end-credits scene. Considering this, it looks like the end-credits scene in the movie is more of a symbolic thing rather than something that adds to the story or opens the door to a sequel.

