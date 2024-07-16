David Wnendt’s ‘Athos 2643’ Starts Filming in Berlin in September 2025

The space murder mystery and AI romance in David Wnendt’s latest directorial work will be brought to life in the heart of the Grey City! The principal photography for the filmmaker’s next feature ‘Athos 2643’ is slated to begin in Berlin, Germany, in September 2025. The science fiction film is based on Nils Westerboer’s acclaimed novel of the same name, with a screenplay by Wnendt. It is produced by Constantin Film and Seven Elephants, a banner formed by Wnendt, fellow directors Julia von Heinz and Erik Schmitt, and producer Fabian Gasmia.

The narrative revolves around an inquisitor named Rüd Kartheiser, specializing in artificial intelligence, who is sent to the desolate Neptune moon of Athos to solve a mysterious crime. He investigates an AI that is responsible for life support and is suspected of murder. In the vastness of outer space, futuristic technology meets archaic life as the inquisitor enters a monastery of monks where dark secrets are concealed. Rüd is accompanied by his beautiful AI assistant, Zack, who is completely dedicated to him owing to security restrictions in her programming.

As the narrative progresses, Rüd and Zack face resistance from the secretive monks as well as from the monastery’s AI. When another death occurs in the monastery, Rüd considers releasing Zack’s restrictions and making use of the latter’s full potential. “In addition to exciting sci-fi elements, the project tells a touching love story between the inquisitor and his AI assistant,” reads a press statement by Constantin Film. “‘Athos 2643’ shows how love and humanity can survive even in the most remote corners of the universe,” the statement adds.

Wnendt is a German writer-director known for the provocative ‘Wetlands’ and ‘Combat Girls.’ His recent work includes ‘Strafe,’ ‘The Sunlit Night,’ and ‘Tatort.’ Also known as ‘Sonne und Beton,’ his ‘Sun and Concrete’ tackles pressing contemporary issues through the POV of four young friends trying to navigate daily life in Neukölln, Berlin. They survive through experiences of drugs, rape, boredom, and violence until they are forced to make a life-changing decision one day.

Wnendt’s ‘Look Who’s Back’ is a satirical comedy with a controversial premise that has gained cult status. It follows Adolf Hitler as he awakens in the 21st century, making serious observations about the development of German society while going on a humorous journey across the country with a producer who thinks he is a dedicated performance artist.

To create ‘Athos 2643,’ Wnendt had been granted €80,000 by Germany’s Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg (MBB) at the second funding session of 2024. The movie was among the nineteen projects awarded almost €3.5 million by the MBB. These include Christian Petzold’s ‘Miroirs No.3’ and Kaouther Ben Hania’s ‘Mimesi’ among other anticipated works.

Berlin, with its eclectic mix of historic and ultra-modern architecture, offers a dynamic backdrop for film projects that shoot in the city. In addition, the region is home to several prominent film studios that provide top-tier facilities for the production of imaginative sci-fi projects. Some noteworthy productions include ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ Apple TV+’s ‘Foundation,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ Netflix’s ‘Sense8,’ and Apple TV+’s ‘Constellation.’

