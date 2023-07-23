Audrey Mestre: Who Was She? How Did She Die?

As a documentary film living up to its title in nearly every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘The Deepest Breath’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, shocking, and heartbreaking. That’s because it comprises not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really give us an insight into arguably the most dangerous as well as fatal extreme sport ever: free diving. Thus, of course, it briefly takes note of some tragic cautionary tales too, amongst which we believe should have been the unforgettable fall 2002 incident involving late athlete Audrey Mestre.

Who Was Audrey Mestre?

Born on August 11, 1974, into a proud Saint Denis-based family of snorkeling and scuba diving enthusiasts, Audrey was a mere infant when she first stepped foot into the French pools/open waters. That’s the moment she herself fell absolutely in love with the feel of swishing waves against her body, leading her to unironically become a 25-meter swimming champion at the tender age of 2. It hence comes as no surprise she was even a seasoned scuba diver by the time she’d turned 13, yet she still had to wait another three years to get her official certification under French law.

Then came Audrey’s diagnosis of scoliosis at 14, leaving her with no choice but to wear a corset-like brace for support whenever she was on land — water actually naturally helped her pain. This was reportedly around the same time the entire Mestres family relocated to Mexico, where the teen eventually decided to enroll in a La Paz university to pursue a degree in marine biology. She was admittedly determined to understand every little detail of what goes on within a body of water’s environment so as to enjoy its depths even further with each passing swim or scuba dive.

It thus goes without saying Audrey’s entire life revolved around different sea competitions and oceanic experiences, which is how she came across Cuban athlete Francisco “Pipín” Ferreras in 1996. The truth is she’d initially planned to just study this incredibly successful free diver’s ways since he consistently battled personal troubles in the form of deformed limbs, asthma, as well as bad eyesight. However, the duo ended up falling head over heels in merely two days, driving her to soon move into his Miami, Florida, home well before they even tied the knot in 1999 — plus, it was Pipín who taught this French youngster free diving, only for her to subsequently break several records.