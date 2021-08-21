‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder’ is a mystery film that delves into a complex case that the titular sleuth, who runs the Real Murders Club along with other true-crime enthusiasts, is hellbent on solving. Aurora has a penchant for solving mysteries while taking her family and friends along for the ride (much to the irritation of her mother). Based on a character from the series of novels of the same name by Charlaine Harris, the ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ is a long-running Hallmark series of films that center around the eponymous character and her investigations.

In the 17th installment of the series, newlyweds Aurora and Nick stumble upon a dead body while on a getaway trip, only to later find out that they have witnessed a murder victim. Our protagonist, as expected, swings into action, and the idyllic surroundings of their getaway now double up as a crime scene. The movie’s picturesque surroundings and ominous central crime make for an interesting combination, and fans of the movie series will likely enjoy seeing their beloved characters in front of a new backdrop. Let’s take a look at the filming locations and cast of ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder!’

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder Filming Locations

Like many of the other movies in the series, filming took place in British Columbia. The wide variety of natural and urban locations in the area make it ideal for filming the light-hearted mysteries. Several scenes featuring the pristine surroundings depicted in Aurora and Nick’s getaway were also filmed in British Columbia. Filming seemingly began in early to mid-March and wrapped up by April 2021. Let’s take a look at the specific filming locations used in the movie.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Filming took place extensively in the city of Vancouver, British Columbia, where a lot of the indoor scenes were seemingly shot. This likely included filming on location as well as some studio filming. However, the production crew left the city for more natural surroundings in their last week of filming.

Vancouver Island, British Columbia

The production team moved to Vancouver Island in British Columbia for filming multiple scenes on location. These likely included many of the outdoor and indoor scenes that depict Aurora and Nick’s pre-honeymoon getaway. A lot of the film’s pristine natural backdrop is undoubtedly sourced from locations in Vancouver Island.

The large freshwater Cowichan Lake in southern Vancouver Island was also used for filming, with the cast and crew seen amidst the breathtaking natural surroundings around the lake. The dead body that the mystery centers around is also discovered by Nick and Aurora while they are on a boat, and these scenes could likely have been filmed around Cowichan Lake.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder Cast

Candace Cameron Bure leads the cast as Aurora Teagarden in all of the films in the ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’ film series. She is also well known for her role as D.J. Tanner in the hugely popular sitcoms ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House.’ Niall Matter stars across from her as Aurora’s husband Nick Miller. Matter’s roster of film and television roles is substantial, with appearances in ‘The Predator,’ ‘Death Becomes Him,’ ‘When Calls the Heart,’ and many others.

The supporting cast includes Marilu Henner as Aida Teagarden, Miranda Frigon as Lynn Liggett-Smith, Dylan Sloane as Phillip Pifer, Ellie Harvie as Lillian Tibbett, Nhi Do as Jenna, Brad Harder as Sergeant Charlie Heard, and others.

