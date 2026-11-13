Ava Gillies Tribute on War: How did She Die?

HBO Max’s ‘War’ follows the messy divorce of tech billionaire Morgan and film star Carla. With each step of the proceedings, some shocking secrets about both sides come to light. However, things take a turn in the seventh episode when both parties face off in court. The penultimate chapter of the story is full of twists and turns, leaving Morgan and Carla in very unexpected places. What makes the episode stand out from the others is the tribute at the end. It is dedicated in memory of Ava Gillies. While she may not have appeared on the screen, she was still a significant part of the show.

Ava Gillies Worked Behind the Scenes on War

Ava Gillies worked as the makeup artist in HBO Max’s ‘War.’ The 26-year-old passed away on July 29, 2026, following a fatal car crash in Wrelton, England. According to the North Yorkshire police report, Gillies’ white Volkswagen Polo collided with a black Audi A4. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the paramedics. Her loss is deeply felt by her loved ones, who remember her as a joyful and passionate person. Her colleagues also remember her as a hardworking and friendly person. Gillies received her training as a makeup artist from Delamar Academy and York College, and was part of BAFTA Connect’s three-year program in 2023. She proved herself to be a promising talent by competing in events such as the National Student Makeup Awards, where she won first place.

Gillies started her professional journey in films and TV in 2019, with short films like ‘Your Heart is Homeless’ and ‘To Walk Amongst You.’ She worked as a trainee on projects like ‘Wonder Woman: 1984,’ ‘Belfast,’ ‘Last Night in Soho,’ and ‘Death on the Nile.’ Her experience eventually led her to join projects like ‘Barbie,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Great,’ and ‘The Crown.’ Her additional credits include ‘Andor,’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘The Acolyte,’ ‘Little Disasters,’ and ‘Band of Spies.’ Gillies also worked on theatre productions like ‘If We Were Older,’ ‘Connections Festival,’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ Two of her projects, ‘Prodigies’ and ‘Route Cause,’ will be released posthumously. Through her work on these varied projects, Gillies displayed her vast potential and talent, which she will be loved and remembered for.

Read More: Is War a True Story? Are Morgan Henderson and Carla Duval Based on a Real Couple?