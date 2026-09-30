Are Angela and Jennifer Dead in Average Joe?

‘Average Joe’ season 2 finds Angela and Jennifer in a vulnerable and dangerous position from the very beginning. The reason Joe makes the trip to South Africa is that he believes someone there has sanctioned surveillance on his wife and his daughter. However, once he and his friends actually find themselves in the throes of their latest adventure, the ex-mechanic comes to an unfortunate realization.

The danger levied upon Angela and Jennifer’s lives was staged by his own father, Teddy, who is alive and currently trapped in local crime boss Sipho’s custody. As such, after Joe ties up the mess with his father in the foreign country, he’s ready to return home and try to win his family back. Nonetheless, as it turns out, their safety isn’t quite so promised. While Teddy might not have posed a legitimate threat to the two women, Amina, a member of the Afghan mafia, who has a bone to pick with Joe, has reason and the opportunity to sign off on Angela and Jennifer’s demises. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Anima Promises to Spell Out Angela and Jennifer’s Doom

At the end of ‘Average Joe’ season 3, the protagonist finally discovers Teddy’s hidden stash, which houses the stolen heroin, along with heaps of cash, bars of gold, and an Aston Martin. However, while he’s the only one with a key to the hidden warehouse, Cathy also manages to get her hands on the address. Thus, she’s waiting for him at the location with her gun in an attempt to steal the wealth from under him. Even so, Joe has been preparing for this outcome. For the same reason, he had called up Touch and Leon for backup. Ultimately, this creates a showdown that has the potential to turn sideways. Nonetheless, the ex-mechanic has an offer to make. Unlike Cathy, he isn’t really interested in jumping into the life of a drug dealer. Thus, he offers her the heroin while deciding to divide the rest of the assets between him and his friends.

Although this mutually beneficial deal is struck, it’s only a matter of time before another variable turns up to ruin it. Joe gets a call from Amina, a woman he has yet to have crossed paths with. The Afghan mobster worked with Sipho and had been the one to rent him the stash of heroin in the first place. In fact, it was her own threats that motivated the South African crime boss to pursue Teddy so fiercely in search of the stolen drugs. Now that Sipho is gone, Amina’s focus has shifted entirely to the missing heroin. As such, she cuts to the chase and instantly targets Joe’s family. Using her impressive resources and reach, she overpowers the FBI protection around Angela and Jennifer to hold them at gunpoint.

Once Amina has the bait secured, she calls Joe and demands an address for Teddy’s heroin stash. Realizing what is happening, Cathy trains her own gun back on him, threatening him against selling them out. Consequently, the protagonist finds himself in an impossible situation. Cathy is hardly the biggest threat, especially with Touch and Leon with him. Yet, if Joe complies with Amina’s wishes right away, he would give up the only piece of leverage he has. There’s always a possibility that she would end up hurting Angela and Jennifer, even after he gives her the address. However, as it turns out, the Afghan gangster is not patient enough to entertain Joe’s deliberation. She takes his hesitation as an answer and orders her men to kill his wife and daughter.

Angela and Jennifer’s Implied Deaths Could be Fake-Outs

Amina proves the legitimacy of her threats by making Joe overhear the gunshots her men presumably fire on Angela and Jennifer during their phone call. Yet, no visual confirmation arrives about these deaths. Therefore, the narrative leaves things on a sharp cliffhanger, where the fans are bound to jump to conclusions about the demise of these characters without explicit proof. It’s possible that the gunshots are only meant to frighten Joe further, to make him realize the dreadful reality of the situation. At this moment in the story, Angela and Jennifer are the best incentive Joe has to comply with Amina’s wishes. Therefore, jumping the gun on their execution could be the wrong move.

Additionally, the show also has a documented history of faking major character deaths through such suggestions of a fired gun. In the season 1 finale of ‘Average Joe,’ the story ends on a similar note, with a cliffhanger implying that Touch has committed suicide. However, the next season reveals that the gunshot had been a misdirect and that the law enforcement officer is still alive. Consequently, there’s some possibility that Angela and Jennifer’s storylines haven’t ended yet. Still, even if this turns out to be the case, the mother-daughter duo will continue to be in grave danger under Amina in a potential season 3.

Read More: What Happened to Angela and Jennifer? Have Tammy Townsend and Ashley Olivia Fisher Left Average Joe?