Average Joe Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: Cape Town

‘Average Joe’ season 2 finds the titular character back in the fray when danger resurfaces and begins circling around the Washington family. However, this time, Joe’s deceased father’s mysterious connection with the Russian syndicate takes the former plumber and his ragtag group out of Pittsburgh and drops them in Cape Town, South Africa. His friend, police officer Touch, readily joins him in this dangerous venture.

Yet, his newly developed habit of recklessly putting himself in the line of fire, especially in light of his previously unsuccessful suicidal ideation, remains a cause for concern. Additionally, Leon and Cathy also join their long-time friend on this quest. However, where Joe and the others had been expecting to find some answers in Cape Town, a series of clues only leads them to a startling new discovery that leaves them with even more unanswered questions. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Joe’s Friends Survive the Aftermath of Season 1

At the end of season 1, many of Joe’s associates find themselves at precarious points in their narrative. Leon and Cathy have just been entangled with a drug deal-gone-wrong. As a result of the same, the former ends up shooting a man who is revealed to be an undercover cop. On the other hand, his wife sustains a bullet wound injury herself. In the aftermath of this violent altercation, the couple knocks on Joe’s door in lieu of an actual hospital visit. Leon brings their neighbor, Vikram, the veterinarian, along with him, intending on having him operate on Cathy. When the latter expresses his reluctance to play along, he’s held at gunpoint and eventually offered a sack full of cash in return. Thus, Vikram agrees to the unorthodox operation and successfully saves his patient’s life.

On the other hand, Touch, after receiving some damning news about a young woman he had failed in the past, considers taking his own life. However, as it turns out, the officer refrained from pulling the trigger on his own head. After this chaotic night, Joe finds himself at a motel, unable to return home after Angela and Jennifer’s indefinite departure. He becomes a shell of his old self in the next few days, often ending up at the bottom of many liquor bottles. However, this routine is upended when he receives a concerning phone call on the 66th day. The next morning, Touch, Leon, and Cathy pay him a visit at the motel, bringing some pretty bad news along with them. Apparently, Angela and Jennifer had received photographs of themselves taken by a stalker. Naturally, this can only mean one thing: the Russians have returned to wreak havoc in the Washingtons’ lives.

Joe and His Friends Book a Trip to Cape Town

The photographs that had been sent to Angela and Jennifer remain the only available piece of the puzzle that could clue the authorities in on the identity of the perpetrator. Yet, so far, nothing substantial had turned up. The photographs contained some russian writing which seems to refer to a South African business called Philsky Photography. Although the name rings a bell for Cathy, she decides to keep that information to herself, leaving the others in the dark. Additionally, the photographs also have two phone numbers that both seem to be dead ends. However, thanks to her various murder podcasts, Cathy realizes that the string of numbers doesn’t necessarily have to be phone numbers. Instead, she decodes them to be coordinates that lead to Cape Town, South Africa.

Thus, it becomes evident that whoever the stalker is, they want Joe to make an international trip in search of answers. The family man who has been abandoned by his wife and his daughter realizes that the only way he can have his family back is to solve this mystery and restore the natural order of their normal lives. Therefore, in a matter of days, Joe, along with his friends, arrives in South Africa. The previously discovered coordinates take the group to a desolate spot in the desert. Soon enough, a man approaches them, claiming to have a message for Joe. However, before this message can be delivered, a hidden sniper shoots down the mysterious messenger. In the ensuing gunfight that breaks out, Touch makes some questionable decisions, but ultimately manages to get everyone out of the situation alive. Better yet, his quick thinking allows them to get the dead messenger’s fingerprints, giving them a new clue to follow.

Billy G Reveals Pivotal Pieces of the Puzzle

Thanks to the fingerprints that Touch manages to procure, the messenger’s identity is quickly discovered. Once they identify the man, the group pays a visit to his house in search of more clues. This takes them to Billy G’s Bar Americana, a local business, where Ziri was apparently employed. Once at the establishment, the group decides to look for different clues. While Touch tries to glean some information from the owner of the joint, Joe accidentally stumbles across a clue in the men’s room: a framed picture of Teddy’s garage on the wall. However, before he can follow this thread, Leon calls him away for a more important confrontation. As it turns out, Billy G actually knows Touch and his friends very well.

Years ago, Billy G and Teddy became friends after the latter saved the bar-owner’s life on a fishing boat. As it turns out, he has been the one who had sent those stalker photographs to Angela and Jennifer at the mechanic’s behest. Yet, the more startling piece of information arrives when he claims that Teddy had delivered those images to him a mere three weeks ago. This suggests that the deadbeat father had faked his own death, leaving his son to deal with his loose ends in Pittsburgh. In light of the overwhelming developments, Joe attempts to solve Teddy’s puzzle by cracking the code on the phone number. Once he succeeds, it gives him access to a local address, which becomes the group’s next pitstop.

Joe Learns More of His Father’s Secrets

Once at the mysterious location, Joe and Touch decide to explore the house, leaving the Montgomerys as their getaway drivers. Nonetheless, Cathy gets sick of her role soon enough and decides to explore the location herself. Around the same time, a group of troublemakers who have followed Joe and his friends from the bar get the drop on the others. As such, a violent encounter breaks out between the two groups. At the end, the son ventures into a bedroom, where he finds yet another deer mount on the wall. However, before he can discover its secrets, an armed stranger enters the room. The latter seems to be in search of some mysterious girl who is allegedly supposed to be in the house.

Fortunately, Joe is able to get the upper hand in this confrontation, leading to the stranger’s death. Nonetheless, during the altercation, he realizes that someone is hiding in the room’s closet. As a result, he and his friends venture into the walk-in, where they eventually meet a frightened woman. After Cathy manages to knock her out, a round of questioning ensues. Although the woman refuses to cooperate at the beginning, she opens up once she realizes Joe is Teddy Washington’s son. As it turns out, the woman, Imani, is Teddy’s daughter. Moreover, as per her own account, the mechanic who has been presumed dead for four months is actually alive.

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