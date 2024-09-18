Aysha Welch: Where is Podcaster and Survivor Contestant Now?

CBS’ ‘Survivor‘ is a reality survival television series that introduces us to different groups of contestants each season. In the 47th edition of the show, one of the participants who gained the viewers’ attention was Aysha Welch. Throughout the season, she relied on her ability to make conversation and create strong bonds with strangers in order to go further in the competition. When she saw someone unapproachable, she made extra efforts to win them over and befriend them. When she coupled this ability of hers with her determination to win, it made her one of the strong contenders for the title.

Competing in Survivor Was One of Aysha Welch’s Childhood Dreams

Born in the early 1990s, Aysha Welch is from DeSoto, Texas, but moved to Houston in search of better opportunities. Being a ‘Survivor’ fanatic since she was 12 years old, participating in the survival show had been her dream as well as her family’s, especially her mother, who put her on. In 2017, when Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in Houston, Texas, and she had to walk through waist-deep water containing snakes and other creatures to get to her father, David Welch, she realized that she could do anything she put her mind to. At the age of 29, Aysha purchased her first house in Houston, Texas. Earlier, she used to think that she would make such an expensive investment once she had settled down after marriage, but since she had financial stability, she decided to go ahead with it.

Now, she has ample space for her two adorable furry little friends — Pepper and Cinnamon — whom she also calls her spice girls. In the year 2023, she brought a lot of positive changes in her life. To feed her adventurous soul, she cruised to the Bahamas and explored various cities with amazing people in her life. Spent a healthy amount of time with her loved ones, including her two dogs, family, and friends. Most of all, she prioritized her mental, physical, and emotional health. Moreover, attending a Beyonce concert was another highlight of the year for her.

Aysha Welch is Making Great Strides in the IT Sector

In the quest to get her professional career up and running after graduating from De Soto High School, the ambitious Aysha Welch joined the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems in 2013. But by the time she graduated, she had already gotten some work experience under her belt. For instance, she interned at Austin Technology Council and Aon Hewitt for three months each in 2012. Besides that, she worked as a Resident Assistant at the Division of Housing and Food Services from August 2010 to May 2013.

At the time of her graduation, Aysha was employed at AON. Over the next few years, she moved up the ranks and became a Workday Configuration Senior Analyst. In May 2017, she switched to another company called Alight Solutions, where she started with the same profile but eventually became a Workday Associate Manager before becoming a Workday Senior Analyst. After working there for more than five years, she landed a job at another IT company, TopBloc. She has been working there since January 2023 as a Senior Workday Time Tracking and Absence Consultant.

In an interview with Parade, Aysha was asked if her work was more HR-based or IT-based. She explained, “More on the IT side. I constantly get people (who) are like, ‘Oh, so you hire and fire people?’ No, no, no, no. When people need to hire and fire people, but they can’t figure out how to do it in the system, that’s when they come to us and are like, ‘Hey, I tried to hire somebody, but it’s not working properly.’ So I’m like, ‘Oh, let me go look at the configuration, and let me figure it out.’ So it’s a lot of problem-solving. So I’m constantly problem-solving every single day. Which is why I’ve been in this career for 11 years, which blows my mind. But, yeah, I love it, because it pays the bills. (Laughs)”

Aysha Welch Also Hosts a Podcast Show Dedicated to Reality Television

On the side, Aysha has also been an integral part of the podcast show called ‘Rob Has a Podcast’ for several years. Mostly teaming up with Jason Reed, she hosts multiple segments for the podcast, which includes talking about reality TV shows like ‘Love At First Sight,’ ‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘Big Brother Canada,’ ‘Married at First Sight,’ and ‘Survivor.’ Over the years, the show has garnered quite a fanbase, with Aysha having proudly “podcasted about Married at First Sight for 420 hours with a total 108K views on YouTube” alone in 2023. The podcast is available to stream on multiple platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcast.

The Proud Dog Mom Leads a Fulfilling Life as a Single Woman

In July 2024, Aysha celebrated the fourth and second birthdays of Pepper and Cinnamon, respectively, and wrote a heartfelt post on social media for them, “If you would have told 10 year old me, who was deathly afraid of dogs, that I would have 2 dogs who I adore more than life itself at the age of 32, I would have laughed in your face. These little girls bring so much joy, fun, and love in my life and I’m beyond thankful for them. I’m so appreciative that my support system is also theirs. They’re going to get all the cuddles, treats, and rounds of fetch that their little hearts desire today (as if they don’t every day).”

The two furry friends of hers hold such a special place in her heart that she also has a separate account for them, @malshipoosisters, where she posts about them regularly, especially on special occasions like Christmas, Valentine’s Day, and birthdays. Apart from her dogs, she also maintains a close-knit bond with her family, which consists of her father, David, mother, Lisa, and brother, Aston. Although she has been single for quite a while now, Aysha is satisfied with her life at the moment. Currently, she resides in her Houston residence with her dogs while balancing her personal and professional life.

