Baby Bandito Season 3 Plot and Cast Theories

Helmed by Julio Jorquera Arriagada, Fernando Guzzoni, and Pepa San Martín, Netflix’s ‘Baby Bandito’ follows Kevin Tapia, a skateboarder with ambitions to pull off the greatest heist in history. Together with his team of experts, criminals, and friends alike, Kevin marches into an airport and walks out with seven million pesos, in what is dubbed the “Heist of the Century.” However, reality catches up quickly, and the protagonist soon finds himself chased by not just the police but also a deadly mafia led by the Butcher. Season 2 of this Chilean Heist Drama continues Kevin’s desperate ploys to retrieve the stolen money from his enemies, and ends with the Butcher dead. With Kevin now at the police’s mercy, the future of his criminal endeavors hangs in the balance. As of writing, Netflix has not greenlit a third season of the show, but in the best-case scenario, fans can expect a new season to drop sometime around early 2027.

Season 3 of Baby Bandito Might Explore Kevin’s Life in Prison

While season 2 of ‘Baby Bandito’ ends with Kevin behind bars, life in prison doesn’t necessarily spell an end to his mischief. On the contrary, the final moments confirm that he has carved out a place of his own in this new environment and is contemplating whether to keep or let go of the tag of “Baby Bandito.” As such, a potential sequel might see him continuing with his clever shenanigans, perhaps even helping the police catch bigger criminals. Given that his wife and son are now safe from immediate threats, Kevin can breathe a sigh of relief and rekindle his messy relationship with his best friend, Panda. The duo has had their fair share of tricks and backstabbing, but now, they are allies with a sea of possible enemies lurking at every corner. However, knowing Kevin, it is hard to imagine a scenario where he does not end up on top.

Kevin’s relatively steady life in prison is contrasted by the unknown fate of his mother, Ana, and her partner, Rambo. While the duo is arrested at the same time as the protagonist, their eventual destination is never shown. The fact that Ana has cancer, which is slowly eating away at her life, makes things all the more pressing. Much of the second season’s plot is built around Ana trying to afford the best treatment, and with that idea out of the window, it remains to be seen whether she is adequately looked after by the officers in charge. Notably, the rest of the crew, including Mistica, America, and the newest member, Gustavo, have completely scattered, with each member hiding their little secrets while reintegrating with society. However, this equation can rapidly change if remnants of the Butcher’s forces show up for payback. In that case, fans can expect Kevin to return to the life of crime and violence for his near and dear ones.

Season 3 of Baby Bandito is Likely to Continue With its Existing Cast

While season 2 gradually introduces some fresh faces to the cast, its core list of characters largely remains unchanged. As such, a similar pattern can be expected for a potential third season, with actors Nicolás Contreras and Francisca Armstrong reprising their roles as the leads, Kevin and Genesis, respectively. Despite their ambiguous motivations, Panda and Mistica are a consistent force of the narrative, laying the grounds for every major strategy that Kevin pulls off. To that end, audiences can expect actors Lukas Vergara and Carmen Zabala to return for their respective roles in case a sequel is greenlit. Despite initially starting out as a supporting character, Ana climbs her way to being a central player, and it is likely that the actor Mariana Loyola will continue this arc in the show. The same holds true for the actor Marcelo Alonso, whose role as the Russian also has a lot left to offer.

Alongside its series of triumphs, the season also observes a number of unexpected twists, with the biggest one being the death of Amador Robles, also known as the Butcher. As such, while it is unlikely that actor Mauricio Pesutic steps into the role once again, there is always a possibility of the character returning in a flashback sequence. With the Butcher out of the picture, a potential sequel might zero in on his daughter, Natalia Robles, as the next grand antagonist, with Amparo Noguera getting another chance to flex her acting prowess.

Season 3 of Baby Bandito Might Dive Deeper Into Kevin and Genesis’ Love Story

While the bulk of the sophomore season has Kevin and Genesis at odds with each other, the finale reinforces the idea that their love is merely suppressed, and not outright erased yet. With the protagonist owning up to his crimes and serving time for them, there is a chance for the couple to wipe the slate clean and start afresh. Genesis’s readiness to interact with Kevin adds to this possibility, and a potential third season can expect their love story to take center stage once again. This also opens the doors to a healthy dynamic between Genesis and Panda, despite the differences they have had so far. As such, while Kevin is at the cusp of recovering his old trio, the transformation all of them have undergone means that they are both wiser and more sensitive to each other’s deeper selves. As such, a sequel might continue adding layers to this partnership, possibly putting it to the test with new challenges along the way.

Alongside Kevin and Genesis, the season also closely examines the internal struggles and budding dynamics between the rest of the gang, with America, Rambo, and Gustavo adding their own creative flair. Although it is unlikely for the band to kickstart another heist mission anytime soon, there is a possibility that they find themselves embroiled in yet another conspiracy. This can create the perfect platform to explore the characters further, with Gustavo, the heist team’s superfan, serving as one of the most interesting subjects thus far. Whether Mistica is able to move on from her fears and live a life not for, but alongside her sister, remains to be seen, and the same holds true for Rambo, who has gone above and beyond to ensure that his partner, Ana, gets the medical care that she needs. In case season 3 is greenlit, the show has a chance to juggle several character threads at once, adding to the interconnectedness of this world and its thrilling events.

