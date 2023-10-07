Bachelor in Paradise Season 2: Who Are Still Together? Where Are They Now?

Expediting the chances of forevermore, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ follows the journey of ‘Bachelor’ alums who arrive at a secluded paradise in Mexico to seek another chance at love. The reality television show features the journey of individuals who aren’t foreign to the highs and lows of television and dating. Released in 2015, the second instalment of the series features numerous couples who discover the possibility of true love. Years since it came on air, fans have continued to wonder where are the reality stars today. So, if you’re wondering the same, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Where are Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Now?

Having crossed paths in the reality show, it didn’t take long for Jade and Tanner to be smitten with each other. Eventually, the couple got engaged on the show and walked out as the series fan-favorite. After spending a few weeks away from the limelight, the couple tied the knot on television. Later, they opened up about their decision to attend premarital counseling. While their whirlwind romance had swept the viewers off their sweet, working on issues like newlyweds was still pertinent to the newlyweds.

Nevertheless, they managed to work out the kinks of their relationship and have since kept the promises they made to each other on the show. Their family has since grown into a small unit. Jade and Tanner are now parents to two sons and one daughter. Their family comprises three-year-old Brooks, two-year-old Reed, and five-year-old Emerson. The couple have also tried for baby number four.

However, their family planning was derailed when Jade experienced a missed miscarriage. She later took to her Instagram to explain that a missed miscarriage happens when the baby’s heart stops working and the baby stops growing. However, Jade’s body hadn’t released the pregnancy. She had hoped to do this naturally in tandem with the time and abilities of her body. She later took to Instagram to post a heartfelt goodbye to her child through medical intervention.

Where are Nick Peterson and Samantha Steffen Now?

Having failed to find a connection with Ashley Hebert in the seventh instalment of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Nick finally found love with Beverly Hills resident Samantha Steffen. After walking out of the show hand in hand, the couple were faced with real-life issues. With the travails of long-distance, Nick and Samantha had no choice but to split up. However, their mutual parting was amiable, and Nick had even taken to his Instagram to talk about the amazing time they shared together.

Later, ‘The Bachelorette’ alum released his cookbook and began working as an online creator. He has since amassed a significant following on social media and YouTube for his comedic skits. He is currently in a relationship with Lyndsey Hutchens. Likewise, Samantha also went on to explore new avenues of success. She was briefly working as a media personality and a social media influencer. However, she has since recused herself from the public eye and maintains the details of her life under wraps.

Where are Justin Reich and Cassandra Ferguson Now?

After failing to win the heart of Kaitlyn Bristowe on ‘The Bachelorette,’ Justin found himself enamored by Cassandra on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ While their relationship didn’t blossom, the individuals have managed to further their careers and personal life. Justin later moved to his hometown, Naperville, in Chicago. Here, the television personality had a major accident when he ended up slipping on his longboard and got a fractured skull.

Not just this, he was also in the ICU for two days and suffered a concussion and a collapsed ear canal. Justin has largely maintained a low profile and likes to keep news about his career and personal life outside the limelight. As for Cassandra, the former NBA dancer has also kept a decidedly low profile. Cassandra was previously married to Detroit Pistons player Rodney Stuckey, and the couple share the parental duties of their son, Trey. She had briefly worked as a makeup artist before recusing herself from public scrutiny.

Where are Joshua Albers and Tenley Molzhahn Now?

Failing to create a long-lasting commitment, Joshua and Tenley ultimately parted ways. Since his time on the show, the reality star has remained largely out of the spotlight. He is now based in Idaho, where he works as a Travel Welder for Schmeeckle Bros Construction. He is married to Allison Albers, who won the Mrs Idaho America 2023 pageant. The couple also share domestic bliss with their son and daughter.

Likewise, Tenley also ventured into another direction. The ‘Bachelor’ alum and dancer is now working as a holistic nutritionist and health coach. She is also the co-founder of DIYCleanse and has even appeared on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ The star later tied the knot with Taylor Leopold, and the couple later welcomed their daughter, Rel, who recently turned three.

Where are Kirk DeWindt and Carly Waddell Now?

While their attempt to find similarities and common ground didn’t turn out to be lucrative, Kirk DeWindt and Carly Waddell have since found success as individuals. Having faced a life-threatening illness in his youth, Kirk has since devoted his time and energy to fitness. The Wisconsin native established Kirk DeWindt Personal Training and has since worked to create effective fitness programs for his clients. He hosts the ‘Running Public’ podcast and works as an endurance coach and personal trainer as well. The television personality recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Jess. The couple continue to enjoy exploring the bounty of Wisconsin.

While Carly failed to see herself with Kirk, she still found a connection with Evan Bass on the show. She later appeared on season 3 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and tied the knot with Evan in 2017. However, three years later, the couple split up due to undisclosed reasons. They now share custody of their children, Bella and Charlie. Besides this, Carly has also exponentiated her growth as a bass singer and recently released a new single from her upcoming debut EP album, ‘Two Little Angels.’

Read More: Are Victoria and Greg From Bachelor in Paradise Still Together?