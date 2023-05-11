Are Victoria and Greg From Bachelor in Paradise Still Together?

With the galore of beaches and an enriching presence of bungalows, ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ follows contestants undergoing a number of challenges in order to attain their beau. The reality television show is a spin-off of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette.’ The series features some of the most famous contestants of the Bachelor Nation.

Following the lives of contestants in a secluded paradise of bungalows and beaches, the show features a number of twists and turns. Victoria Lynn Fuller and Greg Grippo are two contestants who accrued major drama in season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Naturally, fans wonder whether those issues became the undoing of their relationship. Luckily, we’ve got all the answers!

Victoria and Greg’s Bachelor in Paradise Journey

Victoria Lynn Fuller starred in the 24th season of ‘The Bachelor.’ On the other hand, Greg Grippo was a contestant on the 17th season of ‘The Bachelorette.’ However, their road to forevermore in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ did not come easy. Victoria had originally been engaged to Johnny DePhilipo on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ The duo was one of the two couples engaged in the reality show’s eighth iteration. However, their relationship soon turned sour. In the ‘After the Final Rose’ special of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ the couple revealed that they went to couples therapy to restore balance to their relationship.

However, their connection stood on rocky grounds as Victoria had already been in contact with Greg Grippo. So, rumors about Victoria and Greg came to the surface when she and Johnny were already together on-screen in ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ At the time, Greg had also been dating Clemence Lopez. While Victoria and Greg confirmed that their relationship was strictly platonic at the time, Johnny felt quite the contrary.

What followed was an emotional altercation between Johnny and Victoria, where the two revealed how mismatched they were for the real world. On the other hand, Johnny accused Victoria of cheating on him, which she vehemently denied. However, the truth came to the surface when host Jesse Palmer asked Victoria about her relationship with Greg.

Both Greg and Victoria confirmed their relationship on the show. The reunion episode featuring the cast brought to light the true timeline of Victoria and Greg’s relationship. On the one hand, Johnny attributed her actions to emotional cheating, and on the other, she received backlash for being unfaithful and not working out her on-screen romance. Consequently, Johnny and Victoria’s engagement ended within a month, which Johnny attributed to Victoria’s emotional unavailability. The reunion also brought to light Greg and Victoria’s romance.

While Victoria suggested that she got together with Greg after breaking up with Johnny, Greg said something different. The two entertainment stars suggested alternative timelines for their romance, which further added fuel to the drama. The duo then revealed that after Victoria had ended things with Johnny, she and Greg had taken off to Rome for a date and even gotten matching tattoos that stated ‘ciao.’ So, even though Victoria and Greg managed to get together after crossing severe hurdles, many still wonder whether the two could persist, especially when their relationship had so much drama in the beginning.

Are Victoria and Greg Still Together?

Yes, Victoria and Greg are still together. After making their relationship official in the reunion episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ Victoria and Greg continue to showcase their affection for each other on social media. Against the popular consensus that cast Victoria and Greg into a tight spot, the former ‘Bachelor’ contestant admitted on Nial Viall’s podcast, ‘Vial Files,’ that the two knew their relationship did not start in the best way.

Even so, the couple managed to overcome the drama cast in their lane. From spending Thanksgiving together to showcasing their affection for each other on social media, Victoria and Greg continue to stay strong in the face of backlash. The two also went on air in Nick Vial’s podcast, sharing their feelings and outlook toward each other. Both Greg and Victoria believe that marriage is going to be the natural next step in their relationship and have even visited each other’s hometowns.

In an interview with E! News, Victoria even went on to say that while she doesn’t know what the future holds, it may involve their babies. As such, it is natural that despite the backlash that followed from the rumors about their relationship, the couple continues to stay strong. Nevertheless, we continue to wish the couple the best for their professional and personal growth over the years!

