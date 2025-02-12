Bae Ji-Yeon and Kim Te-Hwan: Are the Single’s Inferno Couple Still Together?

While there’s no denying dating is complicated, it’s also an unmatched experience owing to the way it brings forth a sense of self, authenticity, emotionality, as well as vulnerability at every turn. That’s honestly why reality productions like ‘Single’s Inferno ‘have been all the rage globally over the past few years, with the prime example being Bae Ji-Yeon and Kim Te-Hwan’s stint in season 4.

Bae Ji-Yeon and Kim Te-Hwan’s Connection Was a Bit Turbulant

Although Bae Ji-Yeon and Kim Te-Hwan were in Inferno from the get-go, it was the former who immediately became a fan favorite owing to her candid as well as slightly goofy personality. This only expanded once she expressed interest in Te-Hwan, who initially came across as quite arrogant and mysterious, only to then admit he didn’t talk a lot to anyone because he didn’t have an interest in anybody. That is until he saw Ji-Yeon; she was the only one who seemed like his type, interested him, and made his heart skip a beat.

There was a moment when Te-Hwan even expressed he often prefers women with sharp physical features to match his own, yet the fact that Ji-Yeon was the same was also a massive plus point for him. Therefore, he took every opportunity to talk to her, and when the time came for her to pick someone for Paradise, she chose him too because she really was intrigued about him. That’s where they got to know each other’s ages and jobs, but the spark dulled a little for Ji-yeon as she realized he spoke more of himself and asked her little to no questions about her interests and passions.

So, the following day, when Te-Hwan won a chance to go to Paradise, she politely asked him to choose someone else so that they really could get a handle on their emotions and see what they really felt. However, because there truly was no one else he was interested in, he still chose her, only for her doubts to increase as he later said he didn’t believe in marriage despite her stating just the night before that it was her dream to get married and have a family. In the end, she did ask him about why he said what he did, just for him to state he has a tendency to say negative things in the hopes it would open up a conversation and someone would change his mind about the topic at hand.

Bae Ji-Yeon and Kim Te-Hwan’s No Longer Seem Romantically Involved

There was a brief period where it seemed like Ji-yeon and Te-Hwan were not as close as believed, yet when the time came for the final decision to be made, they still chose one another. He remained true to himself and stated he really wanted to see where things would go with them in the real world. On the flip side, even though she wasn’t sure about him, she trusted his constant reassurance towards her and the fact he made it clear he really was interested and chose him too. They truly did walk away from this experiment hand in hand.

But alas, from what we can tell through Ji-yeon and Te-Hwan’s public standing, it doesn’t appear as if they were able to make things work between them in the real world. After all, not only do they not follow one another on any social media platforms, but there also seems to be absolutely no contact between them in terms of likes or comments either. Sadly, despite them both having indicated they don’t regret their experience on this Netflix original one bit, as it taught them a lot about who they are and what they truly desire in a partner, it looks like they really have parted ways for good.

Bae Ji-Yeon and Kim Te-Hwan Are Focused on Their Respective Careers Today

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Bae Ji-Yeon and Kim Te-Hwan are incredibly talented individuals who are independent, too. While the former is a professional model, fitness enthusiast, hobbyist, and horseback rider, as well as a rising influencer, the latter is a model, actor, DJ, and entrepreneur. In fact, the ‘My Amazing Boyfriend’ Chinese drama actor owns his own underground nightclub, through which he hopes to one day bring hip-hop into the mainstream and Korea and create an entire legacy behind it.

