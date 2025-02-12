A-Rin and Dong-Ho: Are the Single’s Inferno Duo Still Together?

Since every relationship needs some time to build without distractions, reality dating shows wherein the cast is essentially tucked away from the outside world often produce the best romances. Among them is none other than Netflix’s South Korea-based ‘Single’s Inferno,’ with its season 4’s Kim A-Rin and Kook Dong-Ho being the epitome of a happy, healthy, young couple.

Kim A-Rin and Kook Dong-Ho Felt Their Match Was Fated

The one thing A-Rin has admittedly always desired in her ideal partner is effortless comfort, joy, and happiness, whereas Dong-Ho’s criteria have been openness, care, as well as wisdom. After all, they both had made it clear in their introductions itself that they were looking for a long-term connection rather than a summer fling, making them absolutely perfect for one another. However, neither initially realized this since they never really got a chance to talk, that is, until their Inferno blended and they started getting to know one another.

The truth is Dong-Ho wasn’t really popular at first, but as soon as A-Rin made it clear she had an interest in him, things started changing as others began noticing how sweet he was too. However, it was the entry of bombshell Park Hae-lin that really turned things upside down as she took Dong-ho and Kim Jeong-su to Paradise on her very first day in the experiment. She wanted to get to know them both, but she soon realized that Dong-Ho would be a better fit for her. She had no idea at this point that A-Rin was interested in him or that he had started to develop feelings for her too.

It was only during a mutual matching on Day 7 that A-Tin and Dong-Ho matched, quickly realizing they were an almost idyllic fact. The fact they resided in the same neighborhood and often worked in the same building also felt like fate to them, leading them to get much more serious about one another, too. They simply had kept missing one another in Inferno, and this continued later on, too, but now they were both making genuine efforts to make time for one another. In fact, before the final Paradise trip, he went as far as to tell Hae-lin he had his mind made and that there was no chance it would now waver.

Kim A-Rin and Kook Dong-Ho Are Likely Still Dating

Despite the fact that Hae-lin followed her heart and chose Dong-ho for the Paradise trip in the end, he remained true to his word in every sense of the term. All they did was half dinner and go bowling before going to sleep, making the entire situation very clear. Therefore, of course, on decision day, he picked the one he had been desiring from the day he first laid eyes on her, and she did the same. A-Rin and Dong-ho chose one another before walking away from the hottest Inferno in this world, hand in hand.

If we’re being honest, the bond between A-Rin and Dong-ho following their conversations and the quality time they spent together made it seem as if nothing/no one could ever sway it. So, we are happy to report that, from what we can tell, they are possibly still happily involved. After all, they do indeed follow one another on their respective social media platforms as of writing, and the fact they reside close by also likely has a major role to play in their continued connection.

Neither A-Rin nor Dong-ho seems to regret their experiences or actions one bit, with the chartered public accountant also indicating the same by recently posting pictures from his time there, including a Polaroid he took with A-Rin. Plus, the fashion model used “💙” after talking about her time on the show in a particular post, and if you remember, she did state that she really liked the color blue, especially on Dong Ho.

