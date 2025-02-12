Hye-Jin and Jong-Hoon: Are the Single’s Inferno Couple Still Together?

Since the world of dating is as complex as it is wholesome owing to the efforts and romance involved at every turn, reality shows underscoring the same have been all the rage in recent years. This includes the South Korea-based Netflix original ‘Single’s Inferno ‘too, only for its season 4’s Kim Hye-Jin and An Jong-Hoon to give us the epitome of an intricate yet natural real-world relationship.

Hye-Jin and Jong-Hoon Only Ever Had Eyes For Each Other

With Jong-Hoon being a bombshell who made his entry in episode 5, everything turned upside down for Hye-Jin. She didn’t have any connections before him, but their speed date left her wanting more, and so she voted for him to join the show. Little did she know she would then be picked by him and Lee Si-an to spend a day in Paradise, with them learning more about one another. From their jobs to their ages to their beliefs, they covered everything in a single evening together, only for both of them to realize they were it. Sadly, they never got a chance to go to Paradise again, but they did have a great time in Inferno together.

Things did seem wobbly for the duo with Kook Dong-Ho in the picture owing to Hye-Jin’s brief attraction toward him, but he was set on A-Rin, helping her remain set on Jong-Hoon. As time passed, they continued getting to know one another, and he even made her heart skip a beat by expressing himself very candidly during the second last day of the experiment. She didn’t expect their feelings to be so strong in such a short period of time, but they were, and she was grateful for everything they experienced. It initially did seem like she had settled for her second choice, yet her statements during the selection ceremony made it seem like anything but.

Kim Hye-Jin and An Jong-Hoon Could Still Be Together

Considering Hye-Jin and Jong-Hoon’s stint in the original production, it’s highly likely the duo are still romantically involved. The truth is that neither this 25-year-old professional model nor the 33-year-old restaurant owner has explicitly revealed their relationship status as of writing, yet they could very well be keeping it a secret right now owing to their recent rise in the public eye. Whatever the case may be, though, they both appear perfectly content with their life these days, which is all that matters in the long run. We’re honestly rooting for them and can’t wait to see what’s next.

Kim Hye-Jin and An Jong-Hoon Appear to be Perfectly Content Today

While its true that Hye-Jin is a professional moy today, i also appears as if she is currently training to be an idol and seems to be doing great at it owing to her understanding of the idustru. After all, she was the winner of the 2020 Miss Korea pagent, so she definately knows more than just a thing or two about how to handle herself in the limelight. Honestly, we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for her next.

Jong-Hoon, the fitness enthusiast and restaurant owner, is seemingly also dabbling in the modeling industry these days, and it suits him well considering his charm and personality. With him and Hye-jin now hailing from the same profession, it’s likely they have only gotten closer and continue to root for one another to this day.

