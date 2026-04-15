Balls Up Ending Explained: Do Brad and Elijah Become Friends and Escape Brazil?

Helmed by Peter Farrelly, Prime Video’s ‘Balls Up’ presents a quintessential dark comedy, following two unlikely teammates as they fight to survive against millions of angry football fans. Brad Lewison and Elijah are rivals at work, representing in essence the brawn and brains of their condom company. However, after causing a comically catastrophic incident at the World Cup final, the duo realizes they must get out of Brazil before things get out of control. However, they fail to realize just how much the sport means to fans, and before long, things spiral out of control. Each attempt at escape only drags the duo deeper into a hole full of eccentricities, and by the end of the movie, they are left with no choice but to match that level and hope for an exit. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Balls Up Plot Synopsis

‘Balls Up’ begins at the headquarters of Regal Blue Condom Company, where Elijah, the lead creative, proposes a brand-new condom concept for the upcoming World Cup season. This new condom, he explains, is capable of covering even the testicles, and can be a game-changer during sex. While the team doesn’t seem very convinced, their lead salesman, Brad, decides to relay this concept to the World Cup authorities in Brazil, hoping to become their ambassadors. Sure enough, Brad’s salesmanship renders the product effectively perfect in the eyes of the investors and higher-ups, and it is named Balls Up, instead of The Testicle Sentinel, which Elijah earlier proposed.

With the Brazilian representative, Señor Santos, showing a particular interest in the product, Brad and Elijah get elated, only for things to come crashing down when Santos ends up drinking with them, breaking his decades-long sobriety streak and creating a scene at the nightclub. Recordings from the night go viral, leading to Regal Blue’s firing. In turn, the CEO, Burgess, fires both Brad and Elijah, leaving them intensely bitter toward each other. As the story skips forward a few months, we learn that the World Cup final tickets Santos procured for them were never retrieved, so both characters get a chance to be closest to the field. There, Elijah’s eyes go to a hotdog mascot, whom he mistakes for a rival condom mascot and attacks.

During the exchange, Brad steps in front of the goalpost and deflects a kick from the Brazilian team that was sure to hit the goal. This mess costs them a win against Argentina, and, unexpectedly, the entire nation erupts into fury, sending death threats to Brad and Elijah. General Jessel Cristo, a football fan himself, twists the knife further by allowing the duo to leave, on the condition that they do it by themselves, alone and sure to be attacked. However, before that can happen, they are kidnapped by a drug kingpin named Pavio Curto, whose plan is to stuff the condoms with drugs, making them easier to swallow.

Before the deal can go forward, though, Curto gets attacked, and Brand and Elijah are forced to retreat deeper into the jungle. Before long, they become targets for a caiman that they kill and eat, only to next be targeted by a cult that hunts caiman poachers. After narrowly escaping their sights by raft, the crew decides to eat, sleep, and wait for help to arrive.

Balls Up Ending: Do Brad and Elijah Escape Brazil?

‘Balls Up’ ends with Brad and Elijah making an unbelievable exit from Brazil with help from Argentina, the World Cup-winning country. After escaping the clutches of a drug kingpin, an anti-poaching cult, as well as the candiru fish, the duo at last wakes up to the sight of a ship. Except that this is not a ship meant to rescue them; rather, it belongs to the Brazilian government. On board is none other than General Jessel Cristo, who walks back on the promise he made earlier, and instead comes up with a new offer. Brad and Elijah are allowed to return home on the condition that they face trial, as well as the wrath of every football fan in Brazil, with the whole amounting to roughly a year-long prison sentence.

Though the idea of a legal rescue forces the duo to stop and reconsider, Elijah ultimately rejects that offer, reiterating something he has been saying from the start: football is just a game. What changes during this declaration, however, is that he has a lot of experience of cheating death under his belt, and is prepared to deal with whatever the world throws at him. However, much to his surprise, Cristo lets them be and heads back aboard his ship, leaving Brad to figure out exactly where this makeshift raft is headed. Before long, the calm waters of the Amazon take on a torrential form, as the duo makes its way to the edge of the Iguazu Falls, the world’s largest land waterfall system. As they plunge down the full 200 or so feet, they have no choice but to use the Balls Up condoms as safety balloons.

Despite dropping headfirst into the waters, Elijah emerges to the surface relatively scratch-free, only to find Brad unconscious and barely floating because of the condoms. Adding to the pattern of Elijah saving Brad’s life, this time, he drags his friend to the surface, prepared to do mouth-to-mouth to bring him back to his senses. However, that doesn’t turn out to be necessary, as Brad spouts water at the last second, keeping up the film’s joke about the guys’ sexuality. Though both of them start out as swarm enemies, every scene across the film highlights how Brad is essentially the yin to Elijah’s yang. It is only because both of them complement and often clash with each other that they manage to survive the wild, only to be surrounded by tanks and several soldiers.

Who Really is Antonia? Why Does the Argentinian Army Help?

Brad and Elijah’s defeat seems all but confirmed when the tanks show up on the riverbank, but reality has other plans. The soldiers who come out reveal that they are not from the Brazilian military but rather the Argentinian military, and that they are here to help Brad and Elijah. As it turns out, the Iguazú Falls are not just a marvel of nature, but also the border between Brazil and Argentina. Thus, from this point onwards, the Brazilian army or the drug lords essentially have no control over what the duo does, and fortunately for them, Argentina appears to be on their side. The biggest twist, however, comes when Antonia steps out of the ranks, identifying herself as Officer Isadora Cortez, who entered Brazil as a pretend lawyer to get Brad and Elijah out as quickly as possible.

Though Isadora had an entire escape plan laid out, Elijah messed things up by refusing her service, which forced her and her team to come up with increasingly challenging plans. This confirms that it was actually the Argentinian army that shot at Pavio Curto’s gang in the hopes of rescuing the duo. However, the plan backfired when Brad and Elijah escaped deeper into the forest and out of the army’s range. Presuming them to be dead, Isadora and her team began their journey back home, and it is at this point that her path intersects with that of the two lost friends. With the Argentinian force welcoming them with open arms, Brad and Elijah let out a sigh of relief, possibly their first since the football match that started it all.

Do Brad and Elijah Settle in Argentina?

While Brad and Elijah are effectively public enemy number one in Brazil, things are completely the opposite in the country next door. It is only because of the duo’s shenanigans that Argentina bags the 2025 World Cup, effectively making them national heroes. To that end, it becomes the most natural decision for both of them to turn Argentina into their new home, away from any future confrontations with football fans in Brazil. Though they now have the option to fly back to the US, news reports show that it might not be the wisest idea. People’s rage over the botched match reaches all the way to America’s government bodies, and before long, the Brazilian embassy gets involved. As such, a trip back home for Brad and Elijah almost certainly means they will be sent to Brazil for trial.

While we get only a brief glimpse into Brad and Elijah’s new life in Argentina, it is easy to see they are having the time of their lives. After being welcomed with a large procession, right alongside the winning team, the duo decides it’s time to immerse themselves in the world of football for good. At the start, their only association with football comes from the idea of selling their product. Santos is perhaps the first person to introduce football to them in its truest essence, not just as a game played between two teams of eleven, but as an art and science by itself. While neither Brad nor Elijah understands it at first, their time in Argentina soon turns them into real aficionados of the sport, which in many ways helps them tap into the very essence of their new community.

What Happens to the Balls Up Condom?

Brad and Elijah’s time in Argentina doesn’t just rest on their reputation as the people who helped the country win the World Cup, but also on how they rejuvenate Regal Blue Condom Company. The Argentinian government, intrigued by the duo’s product, the Balls Up, heralds it as the World Cup’s default condom going forward. Going a step further, the government declares Balls Up the national brand of Argentina itself. Ironically, this was Brad’s sales pitch for Santos back in Brazil, and though he may have meant it with a comedic tint back then, it ends up becoming a literal, national-level deal. In a flash, Regal Blue, the once-dying company, is resurrected with Burgess at the helm. It goes without saying that Brad and Elijah are rehired, though the earlier, mundane distinctions of their roles no longer seem to apply.

While the movie establishes early on that Elijah is the ideas guy and that the sales department belongs to Brad, that dynamic is effectively flipped upside down at the end. It is ultimately Elijah who makes the grand pitch to Argentina’s leaders, showing just how much confidence he has gained since truly tapping into the essence of his reality. For Brad, the transformation isn’t necessarily on a professional level, as it is about his ability to forge genuine connections. Being a class salesman, he internalizes the idea of all relationships being transactional. However, the two days and nights he shares with Elijah in Brazil help him realize the value of having a real friend, one who can go through hell and back to keep up the integrity of their bond.

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