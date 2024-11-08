Netflix’s Bank Under Siege: Exploring Filming Locations

Written by Patxi Amezcua, ‘Bank Under Siege’ is a Netflix heist series based on true events that transports us to 1981 Barcelona, where a bank robbery challenges the foundations of Spain’s newfound democracy. Just three months after an attempted coup d’état in the Congress of Deputies, masked men enter the Central Bank of Barcelona and take over 200 hostages. While the authorities initially think that a bank robbery is underway, a reporter uncovers a deeper reason behind the heist. Also known as ‘Asalto al Banco Central,’ the Spanish show recreates 1980s Spain with vintage technology, a retro aesthetic, and the turbulent political atmosphere of a past era.

Bank Under Siege Filming Locations

‘Bank Under Siege’ is filmed in Barcelona, Madrid, and Guadalajara, Spain. Principal photography for the first season began in October 2023 and was carried out over two months until December 2023. The project is a significant undertaking for the cast and crew, and members expressed how tiring yet exciting their work was, involving capturing explosive scenes and stunt sequences.

Barcelona, Spain

Filming for ‘Bank Under Siege’ takes place in the vibrant city of Barcelona, which partially stands in for its past self in the show. Some filming also takes place along city streets, where the crew introduces vintage cars, signage, and other period elements to create an immersive, bustling atmosphere of 1981 Barcelona. While on-location shooting does take place, the show creates some of the establishing shot of cityscapes with visual effects.

Madrid, Spain

The capital city of Madrid and its historical locations help create the historical atmosphere of ‘Bank Under Siege.’ More specifically, the production utilizes the centrally located Chamberí district and shoots along its residential neighborhoods. Chamberí, a historic district with its traditional architecture and preserved urban landscapes, is ideal for shooting scenes that replicate 1980s Spain. From old metro stations, 19th-century homes, and aristocratic properties, the charming neighborhoods within the district provide a plethora of shooting sites for a period production. The district has been featured in numerous period dramas due to its timeless look and ability to evoke the feel of Madrid in earlier decades. The restored Chamberí Ghost Station, a now-defunct metro station that has been preserved in its original 1920s design, is particularly popular with productions aiming to recreate historical scenes or add an eerie, atmospheric backdrop.

Guadalajara, Spain

Situated in the Castile-La Mancha region and northeast of Madrid, Guadalajara serves as a filming location for ‘Bank Under Siege.’ Guadalajara is known for its historic heritage buildings and old-world charm, as well as medieval structures and a blend of Gothic and Renaissance styles of architecture. Palacio del Infantado is located in the city and is the oldest provincial museum in the country. The local government is supportive of film production taking root in the city, and JCCM Guadalajara is encouraging efforts. The surrounding landscapes of Guadalajara include rolling hills, expansive plains, and quiet rivers, offering scenic views for exterior shots or action sequences that need a bit of remoteness. Other movies and shows shot in Guadalajara include ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate,’ Netflix’s ‘Warrior Nun,’ and HBO’s ‘30 Coins.’

