Barbecue Showdown Season 1: Where Are They Now?

Building an appetite for gastronomy, Netflix’s ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ formerly known as ‘The American Barbecue Showdown,’ features contestants going head to head to produce the most delicious barbecue. The eight contestants go against each other in a series of weekly challenges and try to win the title of the American Barbecue Champion. Since its premiere in 2020, the reality television show has accrued a wide following, and fans are curious to find out where the contestants are these days. Luckily, we’ve got all the information right here!

Where is James “Boatright”?

Boatright’s earliest memories are of his family gathering for a barbecue meal. Naturally, he took to cooking quite early on. The Missouri-based father and husband came to the show to showcase his skills and transform his love for barbecue into something more. After his exit from the show, Boatright continued with his job. However, the international demand for his food and skill became so high that he had to quit his job and take cooking full time.

In addition to cooking for a number of renowned names, he has also released his new single, ‘I Can Take You Further.’ The reality star, cook and musician also sell his brand of spice rubs locally in Dowagiac, Michigan. Boatright has also appeared on Food NetworkCA’s ‘Fire Masters,’ News 4 Great Day and is working on a special project called Food & Music, The Soul of Louisiana, after leaving the show.

Where is Tina Cannon?

Hailing from Georgia, ‘The Southern Bell’ had managed to wow everyone with her culinary excellence and knowledge of the barbecue world. As the winner of season 1 of ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ Tina Cannon accrued wide acclaim for her skills. While her 35+ years of experience aided her in winning the show, Chef Tina Cannon still continues to create new strides in her professional role even after leaving the show. Chef Tina Cannon spends a lot of time giving back to the community as well.

Singlehandedly, the reality star and chef has cooked over 40,000 meals for Meals on Wheels of Coweta. After winning season 1 of ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ Chef Tina Cannon also competed in ‘BBQ Brawl.’ Additionally, Tina Cannon also sells a number of products on her website. From selling a unique blend of spices for bringing out the flavor in barbecues to virtual cooking classes, Tina Cannon continues to progress personally and professionally.

Where is Georgia Chasen?

With a special interest in sauce and smoke, Georgia Chasen fascinated viewers with her knowledge, organizational skills and sheer hard work. Post ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ Georgia has continued to apply her love for barbecue and cooking in different spheres. She has appeared on ‘The Grill Coach’ podcast with Frankie Martinez.

Apart from her culinary skills, Georgia is also a realtor based in Maryland and regularly posts luxurious properties on sale on her social media. Aside from her upward professional trajectory, Georgia also spends time with her husband, son and parents. Along with her mother, Georgia has even organized ‘Operation Barbecue Relief’ for a non-profit that does search and rescue work.

Where is Michael Collins “Shotgun”?

Even though Shotgun was eliminated early in the show, his love of barbecue and endearing nature made him one of the most memorable contestants on the show. These days, Michael Collins, aka Shotgun, continues to shower his loved ones with his love for cooking and barbecue. From winning local competitions in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to working with meat supply stores in the vicinity, Shotgun continues to showcase his love for cooking and food.

Where is Sylvie Curry?

With more than fifteen years of experience, the famous pitmaster occupied a pivotal role in the competition. Even after her exit from the show, Sylvie Curry has continued to make great strides in her niche. The veteran cook has won different titles in competitions like Santa Anita BBQ Championship, Jiggy With the Piggy, Horestown Brew n Que Festival and Boots & Brew after exiting the show. Aside from attending barbecue competitions, Sylvie actively posts on YouTube and shares the delicious meals she makes for her family on social media.

Where is James “Grubbs”?

Heralded as a top smoker in the competition, ‘Backwood Grill Billy’ or James Grubbs fascinated everyone with his knowledge of barbecue and his eccentric stories. Based in Blairsville, Georgia, over the years, James has bartered his smoke meats for a number of things, ranging from an oil change to even a dental check-up. After the show, James kept his passion for cooking alive and has even appeared on ‘The Grill Coach’ podcast with Frankie Martinez. James has also been a part of a barbecue and music festival called Meatstock in Sao Paulo, Melbourne, Toowoomba, Sydney and Auckland for fellow food lovers.

Where is Rasheed Philips?

Even though Rasheed didn’t have years of experience as other pitmasters on the show, he still managed to surprise everyone with his natural skills. While barbecue and smoking became the very reason for his entry into the show, Rasheed has experienced his share of professional feats apart from cooking. The Georgia-based star has worked as a content developer and, after his exit from the show, has dabbled in a number of fields.

Rasheed has a podcast titled ‘Entro’ Podcast, where he discusses his knowledge of business. Rasheed is also an entrepreneur and the founder of Philps Barbeque Co, a catering company. He is also the host of the ‘This Week in Barbecue’ podcast and sells his own brand of merchandise on his website. Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Rasheed’s intersectional interest in travel, media, photography and food allows him to keep carving his path.

Where is Ashley Thompson?

A lifelong competitor who began smoking meat as early as age 12, Ashley Thompson continues to dedicate his wins and work to his best friend and fellow barbecue teammate Big Worm who passed away a few years ago. Aside from his work, Ashley is a loving husband and father. While his professional trajectory has taken off, a number of personal issues still persist for the North Carolina-based reality star. The father of a cancer survivor, Ashley Thompson, continues to make sure that he is as committed a father as he is a pitmaster.

Where is Rutledge Wood?

The Alabama native, Rutledge Wood, was one of the two hosts who managed to give the competition its edge. Before appearing on Netflix’s ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ Rutledge Wood also appeared on History’s ‘Top Fear’ and has since continued to host other shows. After the conclusion of the Netflix series, Rutledge Wood starred on ‘Floor is Lava’ and worked as a NASCAR commentator for NBC Sports as well. Rutledge Wood sells a number of products on his website and shares his car collection as well. He has also been a guest on ‘The Smoking Tire,’ Podcast and now hosts NBC’s ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.’

Where is Lyric Lewis?

Known for her roles in ‘iCarly’ and ‘A.P. Bio,’ Lyric Lewis is the second host on Netflix’s ‘Barbecue Showdown.’ In addition to keeping the contestants on their feet, Lyric Lewis strung the reality show together flawlessly. After the show concluded, Lyric Lewis has continued to star in different projects, some of which include, ‘Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant’ starring Michelle Obama, ‘Robbie’ and ‘Royalties.’ She has also been a guest on the ‘Summer in Argyle’ podcast. In addition to keeping busy with her work, Lyric Lewis also fawns over her daughter on social media and regularly posts snippets from their lives online.

Where is Kevin Bludso?

Kevin Bludso was once a correctional officer. However, a twist of fate led him down the job of his dreams. After working as an officer for thirteen years, he entered the food industry and hasn’t left ever since. Chef Bludso’s first restaurant opened up in 2008, where he worked as the pitmaster. From there on, Chef Bludso has continued to open a number of branches across California and has made a name for himself amongst aficionados of barbecue.

After starring as the judge on Netflix’s ‘Barbecue Showdown, ’ Chef Bludso has released his own cookbook titled Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook, which has become a New York Times bestseller and has been nominated for the James Beard Media Awards. The renowned chef has been a guest on Rasheed Philip’s podcast and appeared on DDD with restaurateur Guy Fieri. He also stars in the latest iteration of ‘Barbecue Showdown.’

Where is Melissa Cookston?

Melissa Cookston is the second judge on Netflix’s ‘Barbecue Showdown’ and is a 7-time world barbecue champion. The owner of Memphis BBQ Company, Judge Melissa, is also the author of two cookbooks. After the show was aired, the nationally recognized champion also started the World Junior BBQ League, a nonprofit organization that engages 14-18 years old in barbecue competitions and inducts culinary skills, partnership and leadership in young children. Judge Melissa sells a number of products on her website and even has a catering company. She is also the judge on the second iteration of ‘Barbecue Showdown.’

