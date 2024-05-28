Barbecue Showdown Renewed For Season 4 at Netflix

Netflix has fired up the grill for another season of a beloved cooking show! The streaming platform has renewed ‘Barbecue Showdown’ for its fourth installment. Even though the renewal has not been officially announced, the casting for the new season is underway, promising new episodes. The series features Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston as its esteemed judges. The fourth installment is confirmed ahead of the release of the third season.

‘Barbecue Showdown’ is returning to Netflix this summer for its third season, premiering on July 4, 2024, to light up everyone’s Independence Day programs. Meanwhile, the show accepts online submissions from aspiring BBQ pitmasters eager to compete for the title of the best in the country in the fourth installment. The potential contestants are expected to “master the flames and push the boundaries of traditional barbecue” to create appealing dishes.

In the second season of ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ eight competitors from across the country faced off in a high-stakes barbecue competition for a cash prize of $50,000. Unlike other cooking shows, the series challenges contestants with the sheer difficulty of simultaneously cooking in intense heat on multiple surfaces. The installment kicked off with Big T grilling spare ribs, beef ribs, chicken, and filet mignon while also preparing biscuits and Bananas Foster, showcasing the chaos and complexity of the competition. The contestants prepare accessible, everyday barbecue dishes, adding a layer of relatability and intrigue.

As the sophomore season progressed, judges Kevin and Melissa delivered honest and blunt critiques, while new host Michelle Buteau added humor with her witty one-liners. Throughout the installment, competitors faced various challenges, from crafting signature barbecue plates and cooking spicy dishes to preparing surf and turf menus and holiday feasts. The competition culminated in a nail-biting finale in which Thyron “Big T” Matthews and Logan Sandoval went head-to-head, with Big T ultimately crowned as the American Barbecue Champion.

With nearly thirty years of experience in outdoor cooking, Thyron is well-versed in the art of barbecue. Raised on a farm in Florida, he grew up with barbecue as a staple of his home life, honing his skills with homegrown recipes. His passion for cooking led him to start his own business in Iowa, which he runs with his uncle. They offer catering services and a signature sauce that is available for purchase online.

The reality series is filmed in Covington, Georgia, a locale that has recently hosted the shooting of other Netflix productions such as ‘Sweet Magnolias.’

