Thyron Mathews: Where is Barbecue Showdown Season 2 Winner Now?

Netflix’s ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ AKA ‘The American Barbecue Showdown,’ is a cooking series dedicated to those who love barbecue. Each season of the show allows different participants to showcase just how skilled and passionate they are when it comes to this particular form of cooking. The recently released season 2 of the show featured many talented cooks, but it was none other than Thyron “Big T” Mathews who took home the winning prize. Naturally, his fans are eager to know what the barbecue expert is up to these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Thyron Mathews’ Barbecue Showdown Journey

Based in Oelwein, Iowa, Thyron entered the Netflix show, determined to establish himself as a cooking expert, with hopes of quitting his day job as a jail warden in Iowa’s Fayette County. He started off well in the first challenge though his beef was undercooked. It was not long before he found his rhythm and ended up dominating the second challenge, where the participants had to make use of a variety of peppers to create deliciously spicy dishes.

Thyron maintained his performance throughout the competition though he did have his fair share of competitions. As the finale neared, his work only got better. For the fifth challenge, the cooks are asked to make food using barbeque rigs made out of discarded appliances. This certainly appealed to Thyron’s country upbringing, and he won the competition easily. For the sixth round, he partnered with Logan Sandoval and won the team task, much to his joy.

Continuing his winning streak for the seventh round, Thyron proceeded to the finale, where he had to face off against Logan. With everything on the line, Thyron was ready to win the challenge by partnering with Delilah Winder. For the showstopper challenge, he had to prepare a whole pig on an open flame. Though a tough challenge, Thyron ultimately won the season thanks to his proficiency when it comes to barbecue and the ability to think on his feet.

Where is Thyron Mathews Now?

As of writing, Thyron does seem to be doing well in life though he does not seem to be active on social media. Though he had not yet confirmed whether or not he is still a warden at Fayette County’s jail, he does seem to be working in the culinary field professionally. Along with two of his close friends, he started T&T Barbecue. The company offers a variety of sauces and rubs to those interested in making their own delicious and juicy meals. Fans can also purchase the company’s merchandise from the website. Thyron won $50,000 and a state-of-the-art smoking machine thanks to his victory in the Netflix show. We wish him and his loved ones the best and hope that his culinary dreams become a reality soon in the future.

