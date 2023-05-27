Delilah Winder: Where is Barbecue Showdown Season 2 Contestant Now?

There is no doubt that the various cooks featured in Netflix’s ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ AKA ‘The American Barbecue Showdown,’ are some of the best in the field. Their skill on the grill is one of the reasons why they are part of the cooking show. One contestant from the recently released season 2 who certainly left an impact on the audience is none other than Delilah Winder. Her deliriously cooked proteins often earned her praise from the judges and helped her progress quite far in the competition. If you are one of her many fans and are eager to learn about her current whereabouts, we have your back!

Delilah Winder’s Barbecue Showdown Journey

Coming from Atlanta, Georgia, Delilah became a beloved contestant and was referred to as Auntie Delilah by many of the contestants and judges. From the very start of the show, the culinary expert showcased just how well she could cook. For the first four challenges, her food was well-appreciated by the judges. She was often mentioned honorably by the judges for her performance, though she did not win any challenges outright.

For the fifth challenge, when everyone had to cook on barbecue rigs, Delilah’s protein was not cooked well. Both she and Michelle Lundstorm were in the bottom 2. However, neither of the ladies was eliminated and progressed to the next round. In the sixth round, Thyron “Big T” Mathews decided to partner with Logan Sandoval. This meant that Delilah and Michelle had to work together to present a delicious meal to the judges. With the gentlemen winning the competition, Delilah and Michelle were in the bottom two, leading to the latter’s elimination.

With only one round away from being a finalist, Delilah gave it her all to prepare a family-style meal cooked over an open fire using skewers. Unfortunately, she was unable to make it to the next round and was eliminated. However, that does not mean that she was absent from the finale, as she came back and assisted Thyron in cooking a whole meal. Thanks to the effort put in by the two, Thyron won the competition and was pretty thankful for Delilah’s help.

Where is Delilah Winder Now?

It seems like Delilah prefers to keep the details of her personal life private. That being said, she is quite proud of her professional accomplishments, which have helped her earn much respect from others. She is the chef of her own brand called Chef Delilah, which started in May 2000. Through this venture, she offers her services as a Personal Chef. No matter the requirement of restriction for one’s diet, she endeavors to fulfill all needs and provide her clients with fresh, home-cooked meals. She also has a restaurant called Delilah’s Everyday Soul which is located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Additionally, Delilah is the Lead Chef Consultant for the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association in Pennsylvania’s Greater Philadelphia Area. She has been in the position since January 2003. she is also the author of ‘Delilah’s Everyday Soul: Southern Cooking With Style,’ which was released in 2006. Interestingly, Delilah has been a part of many other television shows like ‘The Best of Southern Cuisine’ and ‘Chef On A Shoestring.’

