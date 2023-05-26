Logan Sandoval: Where is Barbecue Showdown Season 2 Runner-up Now?

Barbecue lovers around the world simply cannot seem to get enough of Netflix’s ‘Barbecue Showdown,’ AKA ‘The American Barbecue Showdown.’ The cooking series has become beloved by many thanks to its talented cast and accomplished judges who successfully elevate this particular type of cooking without disconnecting from the basics. The recently released second season of the show saw several appreciable cooks, including Logan Sandoval, who missed out on being the winner by a narrow margin. This has led people to wonder where the reality TV contestant is these days, and we are here to answer the same!

Logan Sandoval’s Barbecue Showdown Journey

Having studied culinary arts formally before entering the show, Logan was determined to showcase his skills as well as represent his Southern and Asian roots. He certainly started strong in the competition by bagging second position in the first challenge, with Eduardo Gonzalez being declared the best cook for the day. The same thing happened in the second round of the show when the contestants were asked to create a spicy yet delicious meal. For this particular challenge, Logan came second to Thyron “Big T” Mathews.

However, the third round spelled trouble for Logan, and his dish for the Surf and Turf challenge did not meet the marking, landing him in the bottom two with Joey Victorian. Things were not yet over for the two, and they had to face each other in a barbecue cook-off in order to prepare a breakfast meal. Thanks to his creative vision and skills, Logan not only beat Joey but went on to claim the first position in the next challenge.

With only four contestants remaining, Logan maintained his excellent performance and ensured that he was not in the bottom two for the fifth round. In the sixth challenge, he was partnered with Thyron, and the two won the day thanks to their hard work and team spirit. Soon enough, Logan was facing his once teammate in the season finale and partnered with Michelle Lundstorm for his final meal in the show. Though his roasted pig was certainly delicious, it, unfortunately, was not enough to win him victory over Thyron.

Where is Logan Sandoval Now?

As of writing, Logan seems to be thriving in his career as a cook. The culinary expert is the proud owner of Zef BBQ, a barbecue eating joint based in Simi Valley, California. It was established by him and two others, including Anna Lindsey. Though the establishment has a new menu every week, which is posted every Tuesday, it only offers pick-up services. The food made by Logan has been appreciated by many and even earned praise from Eater in January 2021.

As for his personal life, Logan is happily married to Anna Lindsey and has two children. Their eldest is a daughter named Nalani, and they dote upon their son Kai as well. The happy family of four certainly enjoys spending time together, and it is easy to see how much Logan loves those dear to him. The Netflix star also likes to travel and has explored Asia very well. We wish him the very best for his future and hope that he and his loved ones find immense joy in the future.

