Barry Anderson: Where is Pamela Anderson’s Dad Now?

Netflix’s ‘Pamela: A Love Story’ is a riveting documentary that is bound to increase viewers’ interest in the lives of the featured people. The same holds true for Barry Anderson, the father of Pamela Anderson, who had much impact on the celebrity’s young life. His presence in the Ryan White directorial has made the viewers eager to know more about him and his current whereabouts. Luckily, we are here to explore the same and share with you what we know!

Who is Barry Anderson?

Barry Anderson got married at the age of 19 to Carol Anderson, who was 17 at the time, and the two were pregnant with their first child. The couple welcomed their daughter Pamela on July 1, 1967, and were delighted by her presence in their lives. The day was special for more reasons than one, as it also happened to be the 100th anniversary of Canada’s official founding. In fact, the young girl was considered the first Canadian baby to be born that day and was called the first Centennial baby.

Needless to say, Pamela was featured in many publications across that works, foreshadowing the fame that she would gain in the future. However, in 2017, that title was given to Kara Ffolliott. Based in Ladysmith, British Columbia, the family soon welcomed the next addition to their lives in the form of Gerry Anderson, Pamela’s brother. While Carol used to work as a waitress at Smitty’s Pancake House, her husband was a furnace repairman known for playing poker.

According to Pamela, everybody in the town seemingly had a story or two about her father, the “bad boy of Ladysmith.” She shared in the documentary that the relationship between her parents was not all sunshine and roses. Barry apparently used to drink a lot and would often get into fights with his wife. In fact, the ‘Baywatch’ star shared how her father had once thrown a vacuum cleaner over Carol’s head since she was using it while he was watching a hockey game.

Pamela shared another tale about her father, this time regarding his love for racing cars and how he and Carol had gotten into an accident while she was pregnant with her. This crash is why Carol has a scar on her head. As it turns out, Carol packed her bags and her children before leaving her husband more than once when she had enough of his shenanigans, yet they would eventually reconcile. Pamela pondered in the movie that perhaps her parent’s relationship shaped her view on how marriages should work.

Pamela explained how despite the friction between them, Barry and Carol seemingly remained in love and would always get back together. On an interesting note, Pamela also shared that her first introduction to Playboy magazine, for which she later went on to model, was through her father’s hidden stash of the same. She reminisced about looking through them and admiring the gorgeous women in the publication.

Where is Barry Anderson Now?

As of writing, Barry is still happily married to Carol, his wife of over 55 years. The two live together in the small town of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, after having left Ladysmith behind. According to Pamela in the documentary, the reason for their move stems from the last time her mother left her father.

When Barry and Carol ultimately reconciled for good, they decided they would start afresh, likely due to unpleasant memories the mother of two associated with Ladysmith. Featured in the Netflix documentary, Barry makes it clear he continues to stand behind his daughter and seems to have a pleasant relationship with her. We wish him and his loved ones the very best and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

