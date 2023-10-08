Barry Sharpe: How Did the Larrimah Resident Die?

If there’s one thing nobody can deny, it’s that the 2017 disappearance and suspected death of Patrick “Paddy” Moriarty alongside his dog Kellie from their small outback town is utterly baffling. After all, as explored in HBO’s ‘Last Stop Larrimah: Murder Down Under,’ he vanished following an evening at the local pub and no one seems to know what transpired despite there being only 11 residents. Amongst them was actually the pub’s owner as well as the missing 70-year-old’s closest friend Barry James Sharpe — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, here’s what we know.

Who Was Barry Sharpe?

Although Barry was just in his mid-50s when he moved to settle down in Larrimah around August 1997, he’d already led more than an exciting life reportedly focused upon animals and poaching. In fact, as per the original production, he was the one to have gifted renowned conservationist Steve Irwin’s father his first crocodile, essentially kickstarting their entire journey as zookeepers. It thus comes as no surprise his relocation came with several such creatures too, which were placed behind the local Pink Panther pub once he took over control from Diane Roth in the late 1990s/early 2000s.

